When approaching a given project, having a reliable tool to help you diagram things out can make a world of difference. To make the most of your team's time and budget, consider taking advantage of the features and curated support of a program like Microsoft Visio Professional.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 for Windows on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $249). Featuring a range of tools to help users better diagram out their approach to specific projects, Visio has been used by teams from around the world for years. This one-time purchase gives you a lifetime license for on-premises diagramming on one PC for life.

The license features all of Visio Standard's standard templates, shapes, and collaboration features. It also adds the ability to link diagrams to live data from both internal and external sources. It supports the generation of flowcharts with a diverse and expansive library of templates, stencils, and shapes. To help you turn numbers into information, you can use these charts to present to salespeople, investors, and team members.

Visio also has support for organizing org charts and building floor plans for a range of spaces, It has network diagramming tools to help users simplify complex systems and illustrate how specific devices and networks function. This Microsoft Visio license also comes with brainstorming tools like fishbone diagrams and SWOT analysis features.

