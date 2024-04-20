This small investment is well worth the time it will save your team in organizing and monitoring project work.

If you're in charge of a business and you don't have a clear understanding of how to approach projects in an organized and effective manner, that's a problem. Like many leaders before you, consider leaning on software that's designed to streamline the project workflow for companies representing a wide range of industries.

A rate that will only be available from April 19 through 22, you can get Microsoft Professional 2021 for just $19.97 (reg. $249).

This well-reviewed software comes with a range of pre-built templates that you can use to set your project off on the right foot. It supports a number of helpful functions like building complex schedules with varying timelines, auto-populating those schedules in instances where it can, and submitting timesheets that can be distinguished by project work and non-project work.

Some additional features of Microsoft Project Professional that can help entrepreneurs and their teams include what-if scenario generation capabilities. Microsoft Project Professional also allows you to sync projects on your local server with those online, which is massively helpful for remote teams.

Its comprehensive and well-curated offerings are part of why Project Professional is rated an average of 4.7/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store.

Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to make a worthwhile investment in your business for the price of a beer at the ball game.

