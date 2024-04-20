You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Grab Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for $20 During This Flash Sale This small investment is well worth the time it will save your team in organizing and monitoring project work.

By Entrepreneur Store

If you're in charge of a business and you don't have a clear understanding of how to approach projects in an organized and effective manner, that's a problem. Like many leaders before you, consider leaning on software that's designed to streamline the project workflow for companies representing a wide range of industries.

A rate that will only be available from April 19 through 22, you can get Microsoft Professional 2021 for just $19.97 (reg. $249).

This well-reviewed software comes with a range of pre-built templates that you can use to set your project off on the right foot. It supports a number of helpful functions like building complex schedules with varying timelines, auto-populating those schedules in instances where it can, and submitting timesheets that can be distinguished by project work and non-project work.

Some additional features of Microsoft Project Professional that can help entrepreneurs and their teams include what-if scenario generation capabilities. Microsoft Project Professional also allows you to sync projects on your local server with those online, which is massively helpful for remote teams.

Its comprehensive and well-curated offerings are part of why Project Professional is rated an average of 4.7/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store.

Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to make a worthwhile investment in your business for the price of a beer at the ball game.

