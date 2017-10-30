6 Reasons To Diversify Digital Marketing Strategies For Brands

To enjoy the marketing mileage and results you're looking for, it's important to not rely on only one digital marketing channel. Y

October 30, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What’s the secret to digital marketing success?

Think of it like investing in stocks; when you diversify your marketing approach for reaching potential customers you reduce your risk and extend your reach at the same time.

Think about it. If you were dependent on Facebook for 80% of your leads, what would happen if Facebook suddenly decided to tweak its platform or shut shop? You would lose control over your brand and business. To enjoy the marketing mileage and results you’re looking for, it’s important to not rely on only one digital marketing channel. Your target audience is everywhere. If you’re too focused on a single channel, you’re missing out.

Here are six reasons to diversify your digital marketing strategy:

Combine the Power of Various Marketing Channels to Reach your Audience

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to digital marketing. In fact, having different marketing channels such as your website, pay-per-click search ads, email marketing, video marketing, display ads, blog posts, and social media allow you to cross-pollinate as well. By that, I mean combining different channels to drive better results.

Always Provide Engaging, Relevant Content

When you have different distribution channels at your disposal, you can create different types of content to inspire and engage your audience on multiple platforms. The expansive range of content formats you can use include videos, webinars, podcasts, infographics, white papers, memes, GIFs and more. Leverage an assorted arsenal of content to keep things exciting for your audience.

More Data to Analyze

Having a unified view of your customer and his/her preferences is an incredibly crucial component of digital marketing success. With a rapid shift in content consumption patterns, the right insights provide you with an in-depth understanding of your audience. More channels equal more data. For example, rich insights about your audience’s interests, needs, and attitudes from a host of channels will help you create more effective and relevant content, customized to each platform.

Optimize Based on Your Target Audience Preference

Consumers today are not silent spectators; they’re empowered and engaging in real-time conversations with brands across many digital platforms. And every individual has different needs, interests, purchase behaviors, hobbies, etc. By diversifying your digital marketing strategy, you can optimize your marketing message for the right audience at the right time. You can compare which platforms are working well for you based on how your audience is engaging with your brand, and then make improvements to optimize strategies.

Avoid Dependency on Anyone Marketing Channel

If any single platform goes through major changes, those changes impact your digital marketing success. Avoid relying on one channel; instead, use every channel relevant to your niche and to your brand to increase your visibility. For example, you can use your blog posts to drive engagement on your social platforms. Simultaneously, you can let your blog visitors know what’s happening on social media.

Push the Boundaries of Digital Marketing for Your Brand

People get bored if they view the same type of content day in and day out. It’s time to rethink your digital marketing strategies and experiment a little. Based on your objectives, you can pick and choose which channels you want to pursue, and how you want to best utilize them. Establish a system for measuring results so that you know which content mediums and platforms are working and which are not.

Certain channels will be more effective than others, but diversifying sets your brand up for success. You reach a wider audience and boost traffic to your landing pages, your websites, and your social media. Another benefit of digital marketing diversification—you enable your brand to stay on top of rapidly-changing trends.