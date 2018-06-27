Digital Marketing

The Questions You Should Be Asking When Looking at Your SEO and Social Media Strategy
SEO

To build -- and keep -- an audience, digital marketing is a must. But investing too heavily in a single platform can cost you money, customers and plenty of opportunity.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
4 Ways to Use Marketing Push Techniques to Scale Up Your Business
Marketing

Look for similar audiences, then narrow your target.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget
Digital Marketing

The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
Harry Kabadaian | 6 min read
4 Reality-Based Alternatives to 4 Get-Rich-Quick Schemes Entrepreneurs Keep Hearing About
Side Hustle

Getting rich is not really that hard, unless you're in a hurry.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
What to Do When Your Marketing Isn't Producing Results
Digital Marketing

Patience and persistence are key when developing your content marketing strategy.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
6 Simple Digital Marketing Strategies to Jumpstart Your Marijuana Business

From influencers to hashtags, these are some of the ways to make your brand stand out.
Thomas Rudy | 6 min read
Lori Greiner of 'Shark Tank' Talks Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age

Few know the ins and outs as well as the Queen of QVC.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 10 min read
Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers
Digital Marketing

When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
Karl Wirth | 5 min read
How This Offline Brand That Started in 1996 Reached 500 Million Downloads in the Smartphone Era
digital branding

Pokemon developed Go to engage the brand's fans in a way that approached addiction.
Pete Canalichio | 6 min read
Tougher Data Privacy Rules Are a Scammer's Nightmare, but Ethical Marketers Can Stay Calm
Data Driven Marketing

The Cambridge Analytica scandal is adding momentum to a global regulatory push.
Martin Smith | 6 min read
