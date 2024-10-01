Augmented reality technology allows users to layer digital information or digital objects on top of their real-world environments.

In the competitive online shopping landscape, e-commerce businesses face the challenge of staying ahead of the latest trends that are revolutionizing the industry, including Augmented Reality (AR). AR technology allows users to layer digital information or digital objects on top of their real-world environments.

This technology has existed for some time but has only recently become important in the e-commerce industry. It is now an effective tool for improving the customer experience (CX) and increasing sales because it offers shoppers a more accurate representation of products.

Here, let's explore five ways you can unleash the potential of AR to improve your e-commerce store.

1. Virtual changing rooms

If you are a clothing, shoes, or make-up retailer, you will benefit from AR's potential to revolutionize apparel and cosmetic shopping by creating virtual changing rooms that allow online shoppers to try on and visualize products before making a purchase.

Consumers can use their mobile devices to see how a make-up shade would look on them or try on clothes from the comfort of their own homes. This provides an efficient and convenient shopping experience, which increases sales.

In addition, virtual changing rooms will decrease the amount of returns your business receives as customers will get a better feel for their purchase. In the UK, clothing and shoes are the top two most returned items.

For example, online fashion retailer, ASOS' "See My Fit" feature, allows online shoppers to view hundreds of products each week on a range of diverse models, providing them with an immersive view of how the items look when worn.

2. Virtual home decoration

Like the above, AR can also change how people shop for furniture and home decorations by allowing customers to visualize how these items would fit in their personal space before making a purchase.

AR technology allows shoppers to use their mobile devices to place 3D models of furniture into their rooms, showcase canvas options on blank walls, choose between paint palettes, or even see how a rug looks on the floor.

It gives a real-world view of the product and helps online shoppers evaluate whether a specific color, size, or style fits in their space so they can make informed buying decisions without the need to visit the store.

3. Detailed product overviews

Leveraging the potential of AR in retail enables online shoppers to get a more detailed look at a product and its features. Interactive product exploration goes beyond what a photo or video can provide, with a range of angles and zoom options.

It gives potential customers a more detailed understanding of what they're paying for and whether it is right for their needs. This helps them make informed purchase decisions and decreases the chances of returns for e-commerce business owners.

4. AR-powered shop assistants

AR-powered shop assistants are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in the fashion and beauty industries.

By using a smartphone or tablet camera, online shoppers can try on products and get real-time feedback from virtual assistants. This guides them smoothly through the purchasing process by providing them with more transparency and helping them make informed purchase decisions.

5. Interactive marketing

Like other technologies, AR is transforming digital marketing. Brands are able to create interactive and immersive marketing materials that evoke consumer emotions and lead to increased conversions.

For example, brands can use AR to showcase their products on social media in a way that combines the physical and virtual worlds, transforming their product displays and increasing product awareness.

In addition, AR enables customers to try on products virtually and purchase them directly on their favored social media channel, creating a seamless shopping experience that increases the chances of impulse purchases.

Wrapping up

With the fast-paced development of AR, many e-commerce business owners may not yet be confident in their ability to use it effectively.

However, AR has less than 2% usage amongst e-commerce businesses, highlighting the importance of getting started right away and staying ahead of the trend.

Hopefully, this article has guided you through five simple ways to unleash the potential of AR on your e-commerce store, whether by incorporating a virtual changing room feature or using the technology to boost your marketing efforts.