Dmytro Spilka

Latest

Marketing

Scalability Unleashed: 4 Ways to Seamlessly Expand Your Website's Reach in an Era of Competitive Commerce

In the modern day, e-commerce owners must prioritise all commerce channels, hyper-personalisation, and a multi-device-powered future if they want to reach as many customers as possible.

Marketing

5 Black Friday Marketing Strategies to Grow Sales All Winter Long

Let's unpack the UK's largest-selling event and reveal how you can make sure your brand comes out on top in the winter season.

Money & Finance

New Forex Reporting Formats Can Bring Greater EU Compliance for Institutions

The quality of reporting data for traders are emerging at a rapid rate, and this added level of transparency can help improve MiFID regulatory compliance.

Marketing

Does Going 'Woke' Mean Going Broke? Inside the Polarized World of Socially Conscious Branding.

The best politically charged marketing and PR campaigns are ones where brands have an exact understanding of their customer profile and have gained a comprehensive analysis of their likes, dislikes, fears, and motivations.

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Why the Rise of Fintech is Breaking Down Barriers for Institutional Traders in Crypto

While there are signs of life in the cryptocurrency market after some major economic challenges that arose throughout 2022, the crypto landscape still struggles to present itself as an appealing prospect for institutional investors.

Growing a Business

Accelerating Online Shopping: 5 Strategies for E-Commerce Success in Europe

If you're looking to improve your e-commerce conversion rate, here are five effective strategies to utilise.

