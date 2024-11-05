Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The journey of Odore - a scent marketing company based in London - began at an event where founders Karan Singh and Armaan Sethi saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between beauty brands and their audiences in an increasingly digital world.

"The idea for Odore was sparked during a conference," says Karan. "We spoke with beauty marketers who were looking for innovative ways to drive engagement and boost online sales." Conversations at the event revealed a persistent gap, and within six months, they had created solutions to fill it.

Early support from industry giants validated Odore's mission, helping Karan and Armaan find traction in an unpredictable landscape. "We were fortunate to join LVMH's Retail Lab early on," Karan recalls, "and later partnered with L'Oréal, which gave us the confidence to grow." For Armaan, the company's initial purpose was clear: "Odore was born out of a recognition that beauty and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors were undergoing a major technological transformation. Brands wanted digital solutions but faced a host of challenges." With deep industry insight, Odore's founders built a platform to simplify and scale brand-consumer engagement, helping companies "connect authentically with their customers" even in a crowded market.

Launching Odore in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic brought its own challenges. "With budget freezes and market uncertainty, it was difficult to gain traction initially," Karan admits. Establishing credibility in an unfamiliar space posed another hurdle, but partnerships with trusted names, helped the team overcome early obstacles. "These relationships allowed us to grow despite the tough circumstances," he says.

Beyond pandemic-era hurdles, navigating the ever-changing world of digital marketing has tested Odore's adaptability. "Our biggest challenge is keeping up with the ever-evolving digital marketing space," Armaan explains. With brands constantly looking for fresh channels to reach audiences, Odore has had to remain on the cutting edge. "We've managed to keep pace by continuously refining our platform to adapt to changing needs and leveraging feedback from our partners," he adds, noting that this adaptability has become a defining feature of Odore's growth.

Securing initial funding also required strategic maneuvering. For Karan, it was all about demonstrating Odore's market potential. "Early on, we were fortunate to be accepted into LVMH's Retail Lab, which helped us build credibility and connect with industry leaders," he says. Partnering with well-respected brands helped convince investors of Odore's value, eventually enabling the founders to secure $8 million in venture capital—a feat that significantly accelerated the company's ability to scale. "This exposure, combined with our partnership with L'Oréal, allowed us to showcase the value of our platform," Karan recalls. For Armaan, their success with investors came down to showing the unique problems Odore could solve for beauty and CPG brands at an enterprise level, convincing backers that the platform was both scalable and impactful.

When it comes to failure, both founders see it as an unavoidable and often valuable part of the process. "Failure and setbacks are inevitable, especially when you're building something new," Karan reflects. He views each challenge as an opportunity to learn, recalibrate, and grow. Armaan shares this approach: "Handling setbacks is all about staying adaptable and solution-oriented. When things don't go as planned, we treat it as a chance to refine our strategies," he says. Their resilience and willingness to pivot have become key assets in a company that operates in such a fast-paced industry.

For entrepreneurs just starting out, Karan has clear advice: "Build quickly and iterate. Don't wait for your product to be perfect before you launch. Instead, test it in the real world, gather feedback, and refine it as you go." For him, the core of success is understanding customers' needs and adjusting to meet them. Armaan is quick to add his own advice: "Hire people who are smarter than you and listen to your customers carefully." For him, a team of people who bring unique skills and perspectives is indispensable, and he believes customer feedback should guide every decision. "They know what they need," he says, "and if you're willing to listen, they'll guide you in the right direction."

Tough times, though inevitable, are not without purpose. "During tough times, I remind myself why we started Odore in the first place—to help brands navigate digital transformation and build authentic connections with their customers," Karan says. He finds motivation in his team's dedication and Odore's progress. For Armaan, staying motivated is about keeping the bigger picture in mind. "I make sure to compartmentalise my tasks and tackle the most important ones first," he explains, adding that seeing Odore's platform deliver meaningful results for clients reinforces his belief in the mission. "When we see our platform helping brands connect with customers and drive real results, it reaffirms that we're on the right path."

As Odore has grown, Karan and Armaan attribute their success to a few key principles. For Karan, it's a mix of performance, collaboration, and fostering a culture where every role is critical. "Success comes from building a performance-driven but supportive environment," he says. Armaan, meanwhile, points to the importance of hiring people passionate about the company's vision. "At Odore, we bring on people who care deeply about this space, are customer-centric, and strive to excel not just within the company, but across the industry," he says, adding that the best teams are those driven by a shared purpose and a desire to improve.

For UK entrepreneurs, Odore's story illustrates how resilience, strategic partnerships, and a customer-focused approach can drive success, even in a tumultuous landscape. By continuously adapting to market needs, fostering a collaborative culture, and learning from each setback, Karan and Armaan have built a business that not only thrives but continues to set the standard for innovation in the beauty and CPG sectors.

