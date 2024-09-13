"A WOMAN'S WOMAN"

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"It is the toughest thing to let go of your dream, but the thing about being an entrepreneur is, you never just have one dream," says Trinny Woodall.



This statement by Woodall points to her ability to always pivot and focus on what truly excites her as an entrepreneur—which, in turn, has been the driving force behind her success with her UK-born beauty brand, Trinny London.



Her journey from digital innovator to beauty powerhouse demonstrates how resilience and a strategic approach can turn rejections into remarkable success.



THE ORIGIN STORY



"I've always been intrigued by business," Woodall says. "I launched my first venture at just 16 while still in school."



Fast forward to 1999, and Woodall co-founded Ready2Shop.com with Susannah Constantine, a direct-to-consumer brand that almost certainly set new standards for the industry. However, despite early promise, the nascent digital market presented challenges, but the experience offered invaluable lessons.



Reflecting on the early 2000s dot-com boom and bust, Woodall notes that rapid—often hasty—decisions led to expensive mistakes.



"We were ahead of our time, and without a viable monetisation model, it was challenging to sustain. I learned that timing and financial planning are crucial."



Early "big"' hires also meant that Ready2Shop.com quickly burned through its funding, forcing Woodall to close the business.



Years later, when building Trinny London, Woodall waited to hire in experts with deep industry experience until three years in. This time around, she also chose to bootstrap the business so as to ensure it was in a strong place before raising venture capital.



Looking back on her experiences, Woodall advises aspiring entrepreneurs to be ready for the unexpected. "Startups are a numbers game. I approached 250 investors to secure 50 meetings, and ultimately one investment. Persistence and learning from each rejection are key."



Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledges that failures have been as instructive as the successes. The early closure of Ready2Shop.com, despite its potential, highlighted the importance of timing and adapting to market conditions.



Woodall also cautions entrepreneurs against pursuing a path solely due to obligations, commitments, or partnerships if their instinct says otherwise. "Sometimes we go down a path because we feel that we're expected to... and sometimes it's very challenging to listen to our intuition, and choose another route," she says.



She recalls developing two business ideas in tandem, one of which was more developed than Trinny London. After discussing both with a friend, his remark—"the light came on in your eyes when you talked about Trinny London"—highlighted her genuine passion for the idea, and convinced her to pursue it instead.

THE BIRTH OF A BEAUTY REVOLUTION

Trinny Woodall's early experiences set the stage for her innovative career.



During her time on What Not To Wear, the BAFTA-nominated BBC television show, Woodall noticed that women struggled to find beauty products that suited them and their needs, often getting caught up in fleeting trends. This insight sparked her passion for creating personalised beauty solutions.



Welcome Trinny London. With multifunctional products, personalised solutions, and a focus on simplifying your routine, the brand revolutionises beauty through custom formulations, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven recommendations, authentic representation, and savvy marketing.



"Through my work on TV, I saw women of all ages struggling with beauty norms. I realised there was a gap—women needed products tailored to their individuality, not just seasonal trends."



Woodall's expertise in creating a personalisation-focused online business, combined with her deep emotional insight into women's needs, has been crucial in advancing her tech venture.



With money raised through the UK's Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and her own funds, she embarked on creating a beauty brand addressing the personalisation gap.



"I knew I wanted to sell online—I got the bug in the late nineties. I loved the idea, you have a global audience, and you can ship around the world immediately," she says. The emotional intelligence Woodall gained from working with thousands of women around the world helped her build a brand based on trust and genuine connection. Her vibrant social media presence, engaging millions, is also a major factor in her brand's success.



She underscores the value of trust by avoiding retouching in Trinny London photos and featuring over a hundred non-professional models, aged 17 to 83, to showcase the products across different skin tones, hair colours, and ages.



"The most important thing is to be candid and honest. You get trust through an emotional connection, not through how the product works."



Woodall finds it difficult when entrepreneurs use arbitrary figures in five-year plans. Instead, she opts for more realistic assumptions. Right at the beginning of Trinny London, she projected that 3% of her followers will make a purchase—a figure she felt she could believe in, and that made her projections more credible.



Later, her first venture capital investor showed her a graph of Trinny London's five-year plan and remarked, "You're the only person we've invested in where the numbers turned out to be exactly as projected." By setting realistic sales targets and rigorously testing her business plan, Woodall achieved sustainable growth and market validation, goals that many startups aim for.



When launching Trinny London, Woodall had a fundamental understanding of makeup, but needed to dive deep into the technical side—which included prototypes, formulations, and packaging.



"It was a steep learning curve, but it was essential. I think everything I've done, I've learnt on the fly, but I've really been determined to learn."



Woodall emphasises the need to be involved in every aspect of a business in its early stages. As the company grows and tasks are delegated, it's crucial to understand your team's processes in finance, operations, customer service, technology, marketing, and performance—even if you don't know every detail."If you're going to challenge your team on things and work with them to grow, you need to be able to have a certain amount of knowledge," she says.



EMBRACING A DIGITAL-FIRST STRATEGY

As a digital-first beauty brand, technology is key to Trinny London's success.



The use of AI and personalised experiences has fueled growth and kept the brand at the cutting edge of beauty industry innovation.



"It's about using more AI in the business, as the work we do with skin analysis, we can do with augmented reality (AR) and AI," she says.



Trinny London leverages technology to enhance customer connections and streamline shopping. The Match2Me algorithm assesses each customer's skin, hair, and eye combination to recommend tailored products and shades. This helps customers select items suited to their specific age, skin type, and concerns, avoiding a one-size-fits-all routine.



"Today, over 75% of customers use this tech-enabled personalisation service when buying a product from Trinny London, and this is set to increase as the technology rolls into Trinny London's stores," she says.



In just seven years, Trinny London has evolved from a small team sitting around a table to a major success.



Starting with six employees, Woodall focused on creating products that resonated with her audience. "I wanted our brand to be a reflection of real beauty, not just trends, aiming to create products that empower women to embrace their individuality."



She therefore advises founders to analyse customer data and tailor products to their needs, reflecting her unconventional marketing approach of using social media for genuine conversation rather than just advertising.



"Instead of traditional ads, we engage our audience with relatable content that feels like a conversation rather than a pitch," she says.



By making ads indistinguishable from editorial content, they enhance viewer interaction, and the results are impressive. The brand achieved remarkable growth, driven by word-of-mouth and product effectiveness.



"One of our hero products, the Plump-Up Serum, became a bestseller because it delivered results. Customers started recommending it, and it took off."



Believing in the six degrees of separation theory, Woodall thinks that no matter your background, someone can help through their connections, as there's always someone who knows someone who can assist.



With time being crucial, Woodall recommends sending a brief, informative email that's easy to forward, making it simple for others to act on your behalf and make introductions.



"A WOMAN'S WOMAN"

As 2025 nears, gender bias persists in fundraising, with only 2% of UK investments in female-founded businesses.



Despite more women entering venture capital, the field remains 70% male, leading to biassed decisions that disadvantage female entrepreneurs. Woodall advocates for strong networks and practical advice for female entrepreneurs, advising founders to follow up on declines with an email seeking clarification on the refusal.



"Sometimes it's a reason which isn't so much to do with the strength of your business, but with their remit for how they invest. To get those answers is actually very valuable for entrepreneurs to move forward," she says.



Describing herself as "a woman's woman," Woodall continues to support female founders, emphasising the importance of a strong network.



"I am as supportive as I can be to other female founders because it is important to have that sort of old girl's network with other women," she says.Looking ahead, with 160 employees at the head office and 70 in retail, Trinny London is scaling up and staying ahead with fresh ideas.



"We're doubling our retail presence in key markets, exploring AI and AR for personalisation, and planning a major push into the US market. Our goal is to be a global leader in personalised beauty," Woodall says.



The next game plan? Expanding across the US, ramping up the team, and unveiling a flagship store in London—all of which proves that this entrepreneur is just getting started.

