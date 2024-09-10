Get All Access for $5/mo

Turning Failure into Fuel: Entrepreneurs Harnessing Setbacks for Growth Entrepreneur UK discovers the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs who've turned troubles into triumphs, showcasing the transformative power of resilience and innovation.

By Patricia Cullen

KOMI
Ryan Williams, entrepreneur, exited co-founder of KOMI Group

Unlock the power of failure. Entrepreneurs often worry about it, but by embracing the setbacks, you learn what doesn't work, push the boundaries to innovate, and cultivate the resilience needed to adapt and succeed. Isn't it time to give failure the recognition it deserves?

Ryan Williams, a digital media entrepreneur, with a successful exit for a multi-seven-figure sum for KOMI Group, a Manchester based real estate developer, reflects on a pivotal setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning it into a catalyst for diversification and resilience.

"One significant failure in my business career was my heavy reliance on third-party monetisation tools like Facebook," he says.

This dependence became a glaring issue during the pandemic when Facebook suddenly demonetised KOMI's pages overnight.

"The impact was immediate and severe—we lost 70% of our income in a flash. With a team of 40 employees to support, this unexpected blow was incredibly stressful. It wasn't just about the financial loss; it was the uncertainty and pressure of figuring out how to keep the business afloat and ensure everyone's livelihoods were secure," he reveals.

This situation forced Williams to confront a hard truth: he had put too many eggs in one basket. By depending so heavily on a single platform for revenue, the company was vulnerable to external changes beyond his control.

"It was a harsh but invaluable lesson in the importance of diversifying our income streams," he says.

In hindsight, Williams recognises that he should have proactively established multiple revenue channels from the beginning. This experience highlighted the necessity of building a more resilient and adaptable business model.

"We've since made it a priority to develop a diverse portfolio of income sources to mitigate risks and build a more stable financial foundation."

Williams' reflections on this challenging period reveal the deeper lessons he's drawn from it. He emphasises the importance of never becoming complacent and always preparing for potential challenges with contingency plans.

"The ordeal was tough, but it ultimately made us stronger and more strategic in our approach. We've learned to never be complacent and always anticipate potential challenges by preparing contingency plans. It's a lesson that has reshaped our business philosophy and continued to guide our decisions moving forward after that."

Since stepping down from KOMI in 2022, Williams has delivered keynote motivational speeches to business owners and school students alike. He also provides coaching and consulting services for business growth and social media success, supporting startups and young entrepreneurs in achieving their goals.

Williams' journey underscores the transformative power of failure. By embracing setbacks, he has not only reshaped his own business strategy but also become a beacon of resilience and innovation for others.

Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

