For over 40 years, I have dedicated myself to entrepreneurship, beginning with the launch of my first business, the Harley Street Runners, at the age of 19. Throughout my career, I've bought, sold, and retained various businesses, always seeking that special something—be it a gap in the market or a struggling enterprise that, with the right leadership and investment, could flourish.

For starters, in 2004, alongside my business partner Anthony Ward Thomas, we were able to transform his eponymous removals business, Anthony Ward Thomas Removals. Over the years, we went from generating GBP2.5 million in annual sales to nearly GBP50 million, largely through strategic acquisitions of underperforming businesses. Notable successes in this regard include Cheshire-based logistics and delivery firm Bishopsgate Specialist Installations, which we acquired for GBP1 in 2007 and sold this year for GBP 47.5 million, and London-based removals company Aussie Man and Van, which continues to thrive within the Master Removers Group (a group of UK-based removals firms that offer house moves, office removals and business relocations).

My interest has therefore never been in short-term asset stripping for quick profit, but in rebuilding businesses that inspire pride and commercial interest. I believe in sharing equity with those involved, ensuring that everyone is aligned towards common goals and that rewards are equitably shared once success is achieved.

When evaluating opportunities, I search for the lingering magic in the dying embers of failing ventures, typically found in the brand's resonance with its customers and the potential for future demand at the right price- a notion that has defined my journey with Cornishware, a striped kitchenware brand that was introduced in as early as the 1920s.

Let's take a closer look at Cornishware.

T.G. Green and Co Limited, the maker of Cornishware, went into financial administration in 2007 which halted the business for a considerable period of time. But by then, this beloved brand, known for its iconic blue stripes, had already built a loyal following. In fact, its 10oz mug is still displayed in the London Design Museum as one of the '50 most iconic designs of the 20th century' alongside products like the Sony Walkman and the Apple Mac.

Understanding Cornishware's failure as a business and charting a path to revival was thus key. Cornishware's strengths include its rich heritage, beloved brand status, and timeless design. However, its traditional production methods were labour-intensive and required highly skilled workers.

Most entrepreneurs in their right minds would be wincing uncontrollably at this stage, but historically, Cornishware had been sold through retailers and I was very aware of the internet's potential to revolutionise profitability. So we decided to give it a go and seized the opportunity to capture both wholesale and retail margins.

Initially, we reluctantly outsourced production abroad, but we began repatriating production back to the UK and now make 250,000 pieces a year at our pottery studio in the South West of England. Every piece passes through twenty-five pairs of hands before being sold to over 25,000 customers in 100 different countries around the world annually.

And with the business now being run by my eldest daughter Rebecca, it is very much a family business and stands as a legacy for the next generation!

Author bio: Charles Rickards is best described as a serial entrepreneur, with an expansive knowledge of turning around failed businesses and starting new enterprises. Since 2007 he has been the owner of the iconic British heritage brand, Cornishware.