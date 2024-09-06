Launching a startup? Dive into the world of entrepreneurial success with these marketing tips from a selection of industry experts who share tips on how to elevate your brand from obscurity to prominence!

1. First up, get your USP right! For startups aiming to carve a niche in competitive markets, honing in on a distinctive Unique Selling Proposition (USP) is essential for capturing consumer interest and fostering brand loyalty.

Eoin Keenan, founder of Goodrays, a London-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand established in 2019, achieved a remarkable 420% growth in its second year. He advises startups to establish their USP from the outset and remain committed to it.

"If it's not worth talking about, then nobody will," Keenan advises. "Make sure it's interesting as a standalone proposition, without any fancy branding, messaging or advertising."

Once you have firmly established why your offering is distinctive, your brand is positioned for greater recognition and differentiation in the market."Repeat that distinctiveness consistently and frequently until the cows come home- this will get you farther than you think," he adds.

Anchoring your unique selling point (USP) within your company's overarching vision, featuring it in taglines, banners, and promotional messaging is essential for reinforcing brand identity.

2. But don't be afraid to be boring Seb Robert, CEO and founder at Gophr, a same day courier service that landed 15th place in Deloitte's UK Technology Fast 50 in 2020, believes that founders overestimate the importance of a flashy USP.

"You can see why - they want to stand out. They want to shout about their new venture and make it exciting. And that leaks into their marketing," he says.

However, Roberts believes that what actually happens is that they end up rooting around trying to find a USP that makes a lot of noise, but more often than not, land on something that is totally irrelevant for the buyers' decision-making process.

"Instead you need to be making the effort to really understand your buyers' core list of needs and ensuring that your buyer journey ticks them all off," he adds. "And only then, when you are firmly in consideration, do you roll out the flashy USP. Because a bit of flash on top never hurts. But you do need to be a bit boring to begin with."

3. Make use of testimonials Using testimonials in your marketing provides authentic, third-party endorsements, which are often more trusted than traditional advertising.

Sarah Austin, director of the British Business Excellence Awards, the UK's Largest Awards Programme Celebrating the Best of British Business, says positive testimonials can influence purchasing decisions by addressing potential customers' concerns and demonstrating value, reducing perceived risk about trying a new product or service.

"Showcasing testimonials can also turn satisfied customers into brand advocates and therefore enhance your company's reputation as frequent positive testimonials create perception of reliability and quality around your brand," she reveals.

Austin goes on to say that testimonials from different types of customers offer relatable experiences that potential buyers can identify with, making your product or service more appealing due to them illustrating how your product or service solves real problems, making it easier for prospective customers to see its practical benefits.

Revealing additional benefits of testimonials Austin says that regularly updating your website with new testimonials can also improve its SEO by providing fresh content. "Also, customers may naturally use keywords in their testimonials that boost your website's search engine ranking," she adds.

4. Know your demographic To maximize marketing efforts, startups must understand their potential customers' online conduct, and adjust strategies for better connection and higher conversion rates.

According to Henry Dewing, director at Due Trade, a National Startup Awards Winner 2022 in the Rising Star category, understanding where your target demographic spends their time looking for new tools or services is vital.

"By knowing the specific platforms, websites, and communities where your potential customers seek information and recommendations, you can strategically focus your marketing efforts to reach them more effectively," he says.

Dewing offers three key ways startup entrepreneurs can do this effectively:

1. Conduct market research "Use surveys, interviews, and analytics to gather data on where your target audience searches for and discovers new tools or services."

2. Identify key platforms "Determine which social media platforms, forums, industry websites, and online communities are most popular with your target demographic."

3. Analyse competitor activity "Study where your competitors are most active and successful in their marketing efforts."

"By aligning your marketing strategies with the behaviours and preferences of your target demographic, you increase the likelihood of capturing their attention and converting them into loyal customers," Dewing adds. "This targeted approach is especially crucial for startups with limited resources."

5. Be social media savvy To build a loyal social media community, you need to be active and publish content which provides real value to the reader. Use your social media platforms to highlight your business and interests, fostering engagement and attracting genuine followers, rather than fixating on numbers, which hold little value on their own.

Harvey Morton, founder of Harvey Morton Digital and author of Succeeding as a Young Entrepreneur – Lessons in Life and Business, says building an engaged audience on social media is where the real time investment comes in.

"When you listen to your people you will have the opportunity to understand their problems, their dreams, what they love, and hate," Morton says. "Getting inside their minds will help you find the right way to engage with them, how you can help them, and create content they will love. It is an investment of your time, but something which will pay off with bonuses when you get it right."

6. Prioritize measurable channels It's crucial to avoid investing in channels where the impact cannot be accurately measured.

Tim Fronzek, CEO and co-founder of Nosh, a business-to-business (B2B) biomass fermentation startup, advises against spending money on channels and campaigns where you cannot calculate and measure your return.

"Using technical capabilities and tools can make the impact of your marketing budget visible and show you where it is having the most impact," he says.

Quoting the 19th century American retail tycoon and marketing pioneer John Wanamaker 'Half my advertising spend is wasted; the trouble is, I don't know which half,' Fronzek advises startup entrepreneurs to focus on spending money on channels and campaigns where they can accurately calculate value.

With a firm grasp on your USP, an understanding of your target audience, and a commitment to measurable marketing channels, your startup will be well positioned not only for immediate growth but also for sustained success and long-term industry impact.

