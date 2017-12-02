My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: La Prairie

The Executive Selection: La Prairie
Image credit: La Prairie
La Prairie Caviar Absolute Filler
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’re going to splurge on a skincare product, treat yourself to this rich, silky and hydrating moisturizer. The La Prairie Skin Caviar Absolute Filler promises to plump up your skin, and enrich it much like a filler, but without the needles. The Swiss brand uses its caviar oil and protein formulation to bring firmness and moisture to the skin. For best results, apply at night, and wake up with supple and firm texture. 

