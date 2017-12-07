Never Run Out of Content: More than 70 Places to Curate Great Content

It's a full-time job to build and maintain your brand, so check out these go-to places to share content.

This story originally appeared on Buffer



Curating top content from around the web is a great strategy to increase your social media reach. For example, we grew our Facebook reach tremendously with high-quality content from third-party sources.

But where do you start with curation?

There are many great websites on all sorts of topics. With our community’s help, we put together an ultimate list of content curation sources across multiple industries. From design to education, marketing to remote work, and beyond.

I hope you’ll find some great websites for your content curation strategy.

Related: What to Post on Each Social Media Platform: The Complete Guide to Optimizing Your Social Content

The big list of content curation sources across multiple topics

When we put out a tweet asking for help, suggestions poured in immediately. I was blown away by the responses. To keep the list manageable, I’ve picked only some of the bigger websites and blogs. Do check out the replies to our tweet here for all the great recommendations as the list here is definitely incomplete.

Also, as I’m not familiar with many of the topics, I’ve included lists of blogs created by the awesome people in the respective industries.

Here are all the categories covered in this list:

How to curate quickly from your favorite sites

Just a quick aside: my favorite method of curating content quickly is to use an RSS reader like Feedly.

First, I set up my feed by finding popular sites with Feedly’s search engine. If I know the sites I want to add to my Feedly, I would enter their URLs and follow their RSS feed.

Feedly also makes it easy to search for top sites for various topics. You can either search using keywords or browse the topics they’ve curated.

I’ve added a Feedly follow button ( ) by each of the sites below so that you can easily subscribe to its feed in Feedly.

When I’m curating content to share, I would open up Feedly, scan through the latest posts from the sites I’m following, and read only those that stand out.

If you are strapped for time, you can quickly spot the viral articles in your feed by switching to “Title-Only View” and looking for articles with a huge number by its title. Articles with a number in the hundreds and thousands or an orange number are those that are trending and more popular than the rest of the articles from that site.

Once I’ve found the articles that I want to share, I’ll use the Buffer extension (or the Feedly Buffer integration) to add them to my queue.

Here’s a GIF of how this step looks like:

70+ content curation sources to check out

Business

Ecommerce Marketing Blog by Shopify: A blog about ecommerce marketing, running an online business and updates to Shopify’s ecommerce community.

First Round Review: Liberating the powerful, untapped knowledge out there that can transform the way people build technology.

Think Growth by HubSpot: Stories, insights and ideas to help you and your business grow.

Smart Passive Income Blog: Smart ways to live a passive income lifestyle on the internet.

For those in small businesses, you might like The Best Small Business Blogs of 2017 list by Fit Small Businesses. It covers blogs in categories like retail, accounting, insurance and legal.

Related: An Updated List of Facebook's Algorithm Changes

Career, recruiting, and hiring

Hired blog: Your one-stop-shop for technical career guides, as well as hiring and recruiting expertise.

The Muse: Expert advice to answer your career questions.

For more blogs on this topic, Credit Donkey put together a big list of career blogs and resources and shared why each of them is a top career resource.

Data, Data Visualization, and Data Science

Information is Beautiful: Dedicated to distilling the world’s data, information and knowledge into beautiful, interesting and, above all, useful visualizations, infographics and diagrams.

Visual Capitalist: Rich visual content for the modern investor. Visual Capitalist is a new way to discover business opportunities and learn about investment trends.

Flowing Data: Flowing Data explores how statisticians, designers, data scientists, and others use analysis, visualization and exploration to understand data and ourselves.

No Free Hunch: The official blog of Kaggle, the home of data science and machine learning.

Simply Statistics: Ideas that the authors (three biostatistics professors) find interesting, contributing to the discussion of science/popular writing, linking to articles that inspire them and sharing advice with up-and-coming statisticians.

Data — O’Reilly Media: Our take on the ideas, information, and tools that make data work.

For more data science blogs, check out this popular Quora thread, which has been viewed over 270,000 times.

Related: 8 Simple Steps to Help Your Business Get Started on Instagram

Design

InVision blog: Thoughts on users, experience and design.

Fast Co. Design: Inspiring stories about innovation and business, seen through the lens of design.

99U: Actionable insights on productivity, organization, and leadership to help creatives people push ideas forward.

Smashing Magazine: For professional web designers and developers.

Code My UI: Handpicked code snippets of web design inspiration you can use in your web projects.

CSS-Tricks: Tips, tricks, and techniques on using Cascading Style Sheets.

I learned that there are so many different areas in design. The list, The 100 Best Design Blogs to Follow by Inkbot Design, did a great job compiling blogs from several different areas such as web design, branding and typography.

Education

Bright: Innovation in education.

Study Hacks Blog: Decoding patterns of success by author and professor Cal Newport.

Mind Shift: MindShift explores the future of learning, covering cultural and tech trends and innovations in education.

TED-Ed: Lessons worth sharing.

Here are 52 more education blogs by TeachThought.

Food and cooking

Jamie Oliver: Your one-stop-shop for everything Jamie Oliver including delicious and healthy recipes inspired from all over the world, helpful food tube videos and much more.

Here’re 90 more amazing food blogs (from vegan blogs to Paleo blogs, to baking blogs) to check out.

Marketing

Seth Godin’s blog: Seth Godin’s riffs on marketing, respect and the ways ideas spread.

HubSpot Marketing blog: HubSpot’s Marketing blog -- attracting over 2 million monthly readers -- covers everything you need to know to master inbound marketing.

HubSpot Sales blog: HubSpot’s blog of expert inbound sales content for today’s sales organization.

Moz blog: The Moz inbound marketing and SEO blog provides tips, tricks, and advice for improving websites and doing better search, social, content and brand marketing.

Email marketing tips blog by Campaign Monitor: Email marketing tips, growth hacks, industry updates and more from Campaign Monitor’s email marketing experts.

Litmus blog: The latest tips and advice for email design pros.

The Mention blog: Resources on digital marketing and media monitoring.

Marketing Land: Digital marketing and technology news covering Martech, Social, Search, Mobile, Display & Programmatic Advertising, Retail, Email, Video, Analytics and more.

The Content Strategist by Contently: Contently’s industry-leading publication for content marketing news and analysis.

TechCrunch Social: How technology is shaping the way we live with each other.

Kissmetrics Online Marketing Blog: A blog about marketing, analytics and testing.

Unbounce Landing Page & Conversion Optimization Blog: Expert advice to help you crush your next online marketing campaign.

There are so many great marketing blogs out there! If you liked this list, you might also like our lists for content marketing blogs, advanced marketing blogs, and personal blogs of startup marketers.

Personal finance

Wise Bread: Living large on a small budget.

The Financial Diet: We talk about money because we know you don’t want to.

I Will Teach You To Be Rich: Daily blog updates on living a rich life, how to make money and practical financial management advice.

For more personal finance blogs, check out Wise Bread’s top personal finance blogs chart. You can filter the chart by categories such as investing, debt, insurance and more.

Product

Silicon Valley Product Group Insights blog: Find out how great products are built.

Product Habits: Your product team needs these habits to grow the business faster.

Nir & Far: Get more people to use your product, by Nir Eyal, author of Hooked.

User Onboard: The ultimate source for User Onboarding teardowns, tips and thoughts.

Product Hunt: The best new product, every day.

Check out this popular Quora thread for more must-read blogs for product managers.

Remote work

Digital Nomad Blog by Nomadlist: Stories on life, work, and travel as a digital nomad.

#Untethered by Workfrom: Your remote work resource for everything—from leading remote companies, growing virtual teams, to the must-have products, services and inside information needed to thrive as a mobile professional.

Remote Work Blog by Remote.co: Are you starting, building or managing a remote team? Learn how to successfully grow remotely.

Hustle&Co: The blog for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and other hustlers.

Remotive: Land your dream remote job.

For more resources on remote work, here’s a list of the best blog posts and resources on remote work, compiled by Wade Foster, Co-founder and CEO at Zapier.

Self-improvement

Farnam Street: Mastering the best of what other people have already figured out.

Thrive Global: More than living. Thriving.

The Mission: Stories, videos, and podcasts that make smart people smarter.

Laura Vanderkam’s blog: Writing about time management, life, careers and family.

The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss: Tim Ferriss’s 4-Hour Workweek and lifestyle design blog.

zen habits: Finding simplicity and mindfulness in the daily chaos of our lives.

James Clear’s blog: Honest strategies and proven science for living healthy.

Barking Up The Wrong Tree: Science-based insights on how to be awesome at life.

For more blogs on self-improvement, you might like this list: Top 100 Personal Development Blogs 2017 by Brendan Baker.

Startup

Inside Intercom: Thoughts, tips, and lessons learned on marketing, product management, customer support, design and startups from five years of product building.

Signal v. Noise: Strong opinions and shared thoughts on design, business and technology.

Journey to $10M a Year by Groove: Groove’s journey to $10M in annual revenue.

SaaStr: Getting from $0 to $100M ARR faster, with less stress and more success.

Tomasz Tunguz’s blog: Daily, data-driven blog posts about key questions facing startups.

Customer Loyalty Blog by Help Scout: Discover applicable ideas for how you can delight customers and build/measure true customer loyalty.

Buffer Open blog: (A tiny shameless plug here!) Our journey to great productivity, more transparency and a happier work culture.

There are many aspects to running a startup, from fundraising to growth, to customer support. Here’s a list of 55 startup blogs, which covers several of the aspects.

Tech

The Next Web: International technology news, business and culture.

TechCrunch: The latest technology news and information on startups.

WIRED: How technology is changing every aspect of our lives -- from culture to business, science to design.

The Verge: The intersection of technology, science, art and culture.

Recode: Get the latest independent tech news, reviews, and analysis from Recode with the most informed and respected journalists in technology and media.

Fast Company: Innovation in technology, leadership, world-changing ideas, and design.

Hacker News: A news aggregator for “things that gratifies one’s intellectual curiosity."

Others

Wait But Why: A popular long-form, stick-figure-illustrated blog about almost everything.

The Business of Fashion: Fashion news, analysis, and business intelligence from the leading digital authority on the global fashion industry.

DSLR Video Shooter: DSLR Video Shooter and Caleb Pike help you master video production at any experience level – camera tutorials, video gear reviews, filmmaking tips and more.

Olympic News: Official Olympic News from the Rio 2016 Summer Games, plus top stories on Pyeonchang 2018 & Tokyo 2020, host city elections and the world’s best athletes. (@Olympics posts some of the most inspiring sports stories.)