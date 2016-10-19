Alfred Lua

Alfred Lua

Community and Marketing at Buffer

More From Alfred Lua

How Effective Is Twitter Promote Mode? We Tested It for 30 Days.
Twitter

In this post, you'll learn about how Twitter Promote Mode works and the results of a 30-day experiment.
9 min read
8 Actionable Instagram Marketing Tips
Instagram

These tips will help you grow your social presence.
13 min read
10 Free Tools to Help You Understand Your Social Media Audience
Social Media

It's important to craft your social media posts according to your audience.
12 min read
Never Run Out of Content: More than 70 Places to Curate Great Content
Content Strategy

It's a full-time job to build and maintain your brand, so check out these go-to places to share content.
11 min read
What to Post on Each Social Media Platform: The Complete Guide to Optimizing Your Social Content
Social Media

Different platforms require different content. Here's the run down.
9 min read
An Updated List of Facebook's Algorithm Changes
Facebook

If you do Facebook marketing, one thing that you might want to understand is the Facebook algorithm.
15+ min read
8 Simple Steps to Help Your Business Get Started on Instagram
Instagram

Over five million businesses use Instagram to tell their stories visually, connect with their fans and build their brand.
10 min read
10 Templates to Help You Create Beautiful Instagram Stories
Instagram

More than 15 million businesses now use Instagram worldwide and over half of those businesses are creating Stories every month.
10 min read
7 Facebook Messenger Marketing Strategies You Can Try Today
Facebook

There are now more than 1.3 billion people using Facebook Messenger every month.
11 min read
How to Engage With Your Social Media Followers Quickly and Authentically
Social Media

A comment or some form of engagement is usually a sign that people love your social media content. And it's important to reciprocate and respond to these interactions.
10 min read
14 Ways to Increase Your Facebook Page Engagement
Facebook

Engagement on Facebook Pages has fallen by 20 percent since the start of 2017.
13 min read
How to Create a Social Media Marketing Strategy From Scratch
Social Media Marketing

Here's a blueprint for a successful social media marketing plan.
14 min read
19 Tools for Creating Engaging Social Media Videos, Images and GIFs in Minutes
Social Media

Creating social media content takes time. And creating great social media content takes even more time.
13 min read
How to Run a Micro-Influencer Campaign
Influencers

Micro-influencers have niche social followings.
14 min read
Get Over Your Creativity Block With These 20 Social Media Content Ideas
Social Media

It's easy to get stuck in a creative rut. However, these ideas can help you out.
15+ min read
