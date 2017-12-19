4 Ingredients that Make a Chatbot the Perfect One

Intelligent chatbots enhances the customer experience and bolsters the conversion rate of a business

In companies throughout the world, customer-centric chatbots are quickly-replacing human agents. 'Chatbot' has become the buzzword of the year because it delivers a seamless mechanism for leveraging customer satisfaction. Communication forms the bottom-line of any successful business, so marketing heads are integrating AI-enabled chatbots into their platforms. Around 27% of today's customers are interested in conversing with AI-enabled chatbots. Artificial intelligence allows tools to keep visitors engaged with relevant details.

From answering simple questions to AI-backed conversations, chatbots make their impact felt in a vast range of industries. They provide a strategic solution for understanding and solving human problems. While it can be frustrating for customers who need to speak with live call centre agents, chatbots enable real-time conversations between customers and the company, providing them with relevant product-related details.

The leading developers have created intelligent chatbots that can process all forms of data from text and audio to visuals. Today, chatbots are integrated into most new websites. When a visitor lands on its page, the chatbot welcomes him with a message. This positively impacts the customers, inviting them to engage with the company.

Below are four essential ingredients for creating the perfect chatbot. They will strengthen interactions and foster better rapport between companies and their customers.

Contextual Understanding

When integrating automation into human communications, businesses find it difficult to contextualize a statement. The chatbot must understand the context of the customer's request. To detect the circumstances, it needs a sharper level of intelligence. It must analyse input, like conversation history, date, day, tone and other elements, present in the statement made by the customer. These variables will change from one customer to the next. Intelligent chatbots can streamline internal communication to provide customer support.

For instance, several eCommerce sites use chatbots to provide personalized product recommendations to its customers. When a customer searches for 'winter clothes', the chatbot searches accordingly and yields relevant results by analysing the inputs in terms of the season, time of the year and types of garments that can meet the customer's requirements.

Coherent Responses

When integrating a chatbot, it is necessary to focus on human communication as much as possible. Customers expect the feel of a real-world conversation when they interact with a website. To ensure this human-like interaction, it is necessary to use a particular tone or dialect when chatting.

A source reveals that the Adidas woman chatbot witnessed 2,000 people sign up during the first week of its inception. It recorded a repeat use of 80%. After the first week, the company recorded a 60% retention level, far higher than other communication platforms.

Artificial intelligence allows these tools to communicate like humans to quite an extent. The language style and communication must be consistent. You may prefer a chatbot that communicates in audio but presents information in the text. The leading chatbot developers focus on natural communication processes so that they can engage customers intelligently.

Customers seek instantaneous answers. According to a study, 57% of customers rely on chatbots for this reason.

General Responses

You can use chatbots to deliver general responses to visitors. A pre-defined mechanism can be used to answer questions a customer is likely to ask. It is important to direct the customer from one stage of the purchasing process to the next. From the introduction to conversion, companies must follow a systematic selling mechanism that establishes the relationship between company and client. An AI-enabled chatbot can be used to strengthen this marketing mechanism and save time for the customer support desk. In the banking and healthcare sectors where chatbots are most-used, the average time savings per customer is 4 minutes, when compared to a phone call. Based on this, companies in these sectors are likely to save around $8 billion by 2022.

Chatbots do not instantly become smart after their development. One must leverage the artificial intelligence level in order to elevate their abilities. Businesses can integrate these tools with technologies like natural language processing, big data, machine learning and other strategies; which A enable them to stimulate conversations so they replicate human interactions.

Learning Abilities

To make a user-friendly chatbot, the level of interaction must be enhanced. The chatbot should ask customers questions that are relevant to their preferences and needs. Customers find the experience engaging because they feel the company is concerned about their interests. These tools yield a substantial amount of information from the customers, that enable the company to evaluate their tastes.

The more compatible the chatbot becomes with the customers, the greater the level of engagement and interaction. This helps brands market their products in a customized way to target specific groups. Companies also use the collected data to develop concepts about popular trends and shopping habits. In the long run, the ROI on a chatbot investment is impressive. 51% of customers feel businesses should be available for 24/7 interaction and chatbots are an ideal tool for establishing an interactive environment within the business.

Should you incorporate a chatbot for solving specific problems, opt for a predefined interaction flow to obtain substantial savings in terms of resources. Defining the communication flow in intelligent chatbots enhances the customer experience and bolsters the business' conversion rate. Businesses can reach out to the established chatbot developers for leveraging their marketing potential.