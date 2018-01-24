You Want Fries With That? Burger King Explains Net Neutrality In Less Than 3 Minutes.

Net neutrality is abstract for most people but put it in these terms and it becomes clearer: $26 for a Whopper that you get immediately versus $4.95 for a Whopper that you get in 20 minutes. Got it?

Millions of people were upset by the FCC's repeal in December of net neutrality, which allows internet service providers like Comcast and Verizon to charge higher prices for faster speeds and to favor some content over other content. It's a safe bet very few people could explain the complex regulation in simple terms. Burger King, not a business known for its net presence, is helping close that gap.

“We believe the internet should be like Burger King restaurants, a place that doesn’t prioritize and welcomes everyone. That is why we created this experiment, to call attention to the potential effects of net neutrality,” Burger King global CMO Fernando Machado said in a statement.

In the video perplexed customers become increasingly irate as it is explained to them that the sooner they want their Whopper, the more they have to pay. When it is explained that Burger King makes more money on chicken sandwiches, which are available immediately at standard rates, people only get madder.

The video ends with the Burger King mascot taking a long sip from an oversized Reese's coffee mug, just like the absurd signature mug of FCC Chairman (and former attorney for Verizon) Aji Pai.

The December vote by the FCC overturned a landmark regulation adopted in 2015 that fundamentally changed how ISPs are regulated, basically making them public utilities similar to the old phone company. A move to overturn the repeal is brewing in the Senate, while 21 state attorney generals are bringing suit challenging the FCC action. Just this week, Montana Governor Steve Bullock effectively imposed net neutrality in that state by an executive order governing state contracts for internet service. California, New York, Rhode Island, and Washington are all considering legislation.

