The Dos And Don'ts Of Bringing Creative Ideas To Life

January 29, 2018 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Coming up with a new idea for a startup is one of the most stress-inducing yet beautiful processes in the world. After the idea, you can get down to the logistics and cut-and-dry parts of the business plan, but you must first have an idea. Idea generation scares some people, and they struggle to get the creative juices flowing when the time comes to start planning the business.

Don’t fret! In this guide, we’ll provide you with a list of do’s and don’ts when it comes to getting the creative juices flowing and bringing an idea to life.

Don’t Put It Off

What keeps many people from achieving their dreams of being a part of a startup is that they're scared to take the leap finally. It may seem daunting to start the idea generation process and to decide you want to embark upon the journey of creating a new startup from scratch, especially if it’s your first time is scary. That being said, there is always a first step to any journey. Don't put it off and once you force yourself to start the idea generation process, the rest will follow.

Do Always Be Thinking of New Ideas

Even when you’re folding your laundry, you should be thinking of potential business ideas. You’d be surprised how many ideas will pop into your head if you remain curious 24/7. Think about the different needs that a business could fill in your everyday life.

Some of the most prominent startups in the tech industry started off as a simple idea that was somehow overlooked by everyone. Remain curious and allow yourself to daydream throughout the day about possible ideas and you'll be surprised how many new business ideas you can conceive.

Don’t Schedule Your Idea Generation Process

One of the worst things to do that will stifle your creativity is to force yourself to only think of ideas at set periods. Although it seems like a good idea on the surface to carve out sections of your day to dedicate to generating new ideas, you could be limiting your creativity by placing a time crunch on yourself. Instead, the idea-generation process should be a continuous process that you follow throughout the day.

Do Keep a Notebook

Just as quickly as an idea popped into your head, it can also disappear. We recommend that you carry a small notebook dedicated towards ideas that you can write in throughout the day whenever you think of a new idea. If you don’t feel like carrying a notebook with you, you can also create a folder in the Notes app on your smartphone. However you do it, just make sure that you keep a running list of new business ideas along with the needs they fill or other important details.

Don’t Ignore Others

Many people believe that if they ask others for advice or opinions that they could open themselves up to idea thieves. In reality, an idea isn't worth anything; it's how you implement the idea that really matters. With this in mind, ask the opinion of your mentors, peers, friends, or family about your potential business ideas to gauge outsider interest.

Do Review Your Ideas

Just because the new ideas are written in your notes doesn't mean that you should forget entirely about them. You should take the time at least once a week to go through your list of business ideas. It might spark your creativity to think of additional functions of the business or even wholly new ideas built off of previous thoughts.

Don’t Be Afraid to Tinker with Ideas

Just because an idea is written in your notebook doesn't mean that it is set in stone for the rest of eternity. Think of the idea generation process as a fluid system that can continuously be improved upon or changed. Also, during your weekly review process is a great time to update or add new notes to previous ideas that look promising and cross out ideas that don't sound as great.

Do Think About the Next Steps

Once you have a decent list of potential startup ideas, you can then start to pre plan the next steps in the business venture. This would require that you think of your network of contacts and people that would be interested in joining you in the business. You'll also want to start thinking about the business plan for the company as well.

Don’t Ignore the Current Market

Before the idea has become a reality, now is the best time to consider the current market and where your chosen industry is headed. We recommend that you either conduct your own market research or purchase an industry report to save you time.

Market research is one of the most critical steps when developing a new company from the ground-up so you should ensure that you aren't merely "winging it" with your new idea; you want to know your business has potential.

Do Recharge Your Mental Batteries

When trying to start a new business, investing every waking hour of the day to making the idea work might seem like the way to go. With so many people pushing the narrative that the person that works harder will be more successful, it can seem counterintuitive to take a break every once in a while.

In reality, thinking all day long about business ideas and spending hours on end working on market research can take a lot out of most people. It is vital that you take the time to turn the business part of your brain off every once in a while and relax. Then, when you get back to business, you'll be fresh and ready to tackle any problem with an improved perspective.

With all of these tips in mind, you should be able to get your creative juices flowing to end up with a notebook full of potential startup ideas. Who knows; these new ideas just might be the next big thing to hit the world. You’ll never find out unless you get started.

Related: Three Simple Formulas For Coming Up With The Right Business Ideas