How has Technological Innovation Revolutionized Content Consumption?

January 29, 2018 3 min read

Learning has been an integral part of our lives since time immemorial. A time lapse of the past, from the uncivilized times to today's tech-savvy environment, reveals that nothing looks the same. How did it happen? Well, we adapted to the changing surroundings by learning about it, modifying and implementing the same. In short, whether it was from the carvings on the wall or the first weekly newspaper published in 1605, content has never been out of the picture.

We have a habit of bringing change into our lives as per our preferences and based on the things around us. With the arrival of technology and the desire to innovate better products every day for the betterment of our lives, we have moved from print media to multimedia and more. Today, a library full of books can be carried by a person in a 5-inch small gadget to anywhere in the world. There's so much of technology that we can't even fathom what the future holds. Let's scroll over and look at how content consumption has been revolutionized.

Digital Audio Files/ Podcasts

The times are gone when to learn or gain information, you had to spare time or plan for a separate slot in your day for reading. All thanks to innovations, you are now able to listen to podcasts or digital audio files of your favourite news piece or articles on the move. Can't keep up with the audio's pace, don't need to rewind it unlike old times - just use the aide of speech slow down and digest the information readily at your pace.

Digital Multimedia

Yes, the world has gone digital, and you breathe, learn, and execute things in the form of ones and zeroes today. Talk about images, sound, text, et al., it is possible to project everything in the form of videos today. Not only the viewer can grasp more knowledge through a video in a short amount of time, it also creates a stronger memory than text alone.

Accessibility

The Internet has by far been the best thing to have happened to us humans (now Netizens) and has also changed the ways we consume content. You have the power right in your hands to access all forms of content that are there in the world unlike the past when you couldn't access any without your physical reach. Virtual Reality enables you to consume real-life alike content by visiting a country while sitting on your couch.

Communities

Lastly, we're social animals, and right from our childhood, one of the most primary sources of learning has been the people around us. Technological innovations have empowered us with creations such as social media, chat rooms and emails, through which we're able to interact with people and grow at a faster pace by contributing to each other's lives.

From email subscriptions to every time you open your social media account, your timeline is continuously feeding you with content. Technological innovations are giving a rise to an insatiable appetite for content, and I can't imagine a time when content will ever go extinct.