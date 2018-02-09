Come Clean: Whirlpool's 6th SENSE Dishwasher

February 9, 2018 2 min read

Smart home devices that are truly smart, save time, money and natural resources. Whirlpool masters this trifecta with its new 6th SENSE PowerClean Dishwasher. The appliance makes a daily chore efficient by cleaning more dishes at a time using less power and water. Its foldable racks accommodate any shaped dish and up to 13 place settings. You can also load pots and pans vertically facing the jet sprays to make space for 10 extra plates. 6th SENSE has 28 powerful jet sprays and PowerClean technology that uses intelligent sensors to detect the level of soil and adjust the water pressure to clean dishes with the lowest possible water consumption.

Whirlpool 6th SENSE Dishwasher. Image credit: Whirlpool.

Thanks to its revolutionary water recycling system, 6th SENSE uses only six liters of water per cycle when the ECO setting is used. And it doesn’t stop there. Once the dishes are clean, the drying process begins. The PowerDry function achieves ultimate drying results, even on plastic items, thanks to its innovative 3D airflow drying system. It’s a completely closed drying circuit that works by using the steam from inside the dishwasher to condense and drain away water left on dishes. Using the Normative ECO50 setting, you can save up to 20% of energy when drying. Whirlpool asserts that with the 6th SENSE dishwasher you can enjoy up to 50% savings on energy, water and time.

