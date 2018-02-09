Come Clean: Whirlpool's 6th SENSE Dishwasher
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Smart home devices that are truly smart, save time, money and natural resources. Whirlpool masters this trifecta with its new 6th SENSE PowerClean Dishwasher. The appliance makes a daily chore efficient by cleaning more dishes at a time using less power and water. Its foldable racks accommodate any shaped dish and up to 13 place settings. You can also load pots and pans vertically facing the jet sprays to make space for 10 extra plates. 6th SENSE has 28 powerful jet sprays and PowerClean technology that uses intelligent sensors to detect the level of soil and adjust the water pressure to clean dishes with the lowest possible water consumption.
Related: Double Down: LG Introduces TWINWash Washing Machine