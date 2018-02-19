Your Digital (And Savvy) To-Do List For 2018

February 19, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new year is a great time to start some new habits. No, I am not talking about working out and eating healthy (which you should do anyways)- I am talking about giving you a doable digital to-do list that will make you savvy and more efficient with respect to your digital presence! The aim of this to-do list is to give you tips that will make your life easier- so make an effort to follow them:

1. Install Grammarly

It’s my favorite Chrome Extension. If you write, you need this. It fixes your grammar, your spelling, and it works on every platform tool you use- from Facebook to your email. I have told everyone I know about this gift from the internet gods. Go get it!

2. Get a cloud-based password vault

Can’t remember what password is for what? Are you using the same password everywhere (which is a digital no-no)? If so, get password savvy, and protect yourself. Use a cloud-based security vault to store your passwords- there are so many good ones out there like Dashlane, Keeper, or Sticky Password!

3. Follow a podcast

Get on the audio train- there are so many great podcasts out there! Use your time in the car, at the gym, at the airport, and other waiting periods to listen up and get smart! You can listen to everything from mindfulness, to side hustles, to cooking, to sports. I am in love with podcasts, and you can even make your own station which lists all your favorite podcasts- and share playlists with friends. One problem you will find is that not many podcasts are from this region- so what better motivation than to start your own!

4. Make monthly goals

This is a tip to make you more savvy. I hate annual resolutions- they are unrealistic, and who can plan a year in advance, let alone keep those plans or goals intact. Instead, I set monthly goals. Smaller increments, achievable goals. The first day of every month I write down some goals- personal, work, finance, social, health goals. I then work on them during the month, and at the end of it, I pat myself on the back for what I achieved, and set new goals or continue the big ones for the next month. By setting smaller goals, I win more, and by seeing my goals regularly, I actually achieve them. So try making monthly goals for yourself- and use digital apps to keep track of your monthly goals. Try out Evernote, Simplenote, Google Keep, Notebook, or even the Notes app on the iPhone.

5. Learn one new digital skill

Never stop learning. The internet presents thousands of opportunities and free access to learn anything you want to know right at your fingertips. Learn one new skill this year that ups your digital game- these could be anything from learning more about digital marketing and SEO, to photo editing, or how to record a podcast. Ever want to know what is Reddit? Or how to use a GoPro? Do it this year. Get digital, and get savvy. Check out all the free options on YouTube, Udemy, and Coursera.

Related: Break Through: Communications Trends Brands Need To Watch Out For In 2018