Maha Abouelenein
Founder, Organizational Consultants
Maha Abouelenein is a communications expert and founder of Organizational Consultants, a communications consulting firm and Digital & Savvy, which aims to educate and coach people and brands on all things related to communications. You can follow her at @mahagaber, or check out her podcast Savvy Talk, which is available on all podcast players.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Bring It On, 2021: Getting Ready For What Is Set To Be The Year Of Intention And Attention
"You must have diversity on the top of your priority list. And by diversity, I mean weave diversity into everything you do."
Shifting The Conversation: What It Really Means To Add Value
Whether you are a graduate looking for a job, a leader who manages a team, or an entrepreneur looking to grow your business- seek to add value first, in every relationship you encounter.
New Year, New You (For Real): Reflecting On A Year Gone By- To Get Set For The Year Ahead
It's a new year, and it's time to go get 2019! But before we begin, let's reflect.
Your Digital (And Savvy) To-Do List For 2018
The aim of this to-do list is to offer you digital tricks that will make your life easier.
Break Through: Communications Trends Brands Need To Watch Out For In 2018
A new year signifies a fresh page, a fresh calendar of days that are overflowing with hope, exciting unknowns, and a chance to reset the button to get focused on big goals.
I Quit Google To Become An Entrepreneur
The MENA region presents an oasis of opportunities for entrepreneurs, and the marketplace here is thriving like never before.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach