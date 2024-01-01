Maha Abouelenein

Founder, Organizational Consultants

Maha Abouelenein is a communications expert and founder of Organizational Consultants, a communications consulting firm and Digital & Savvy, which aims to educate and coach people and brands on all things related to communications. You can follow her at @mahagaber, or check out her podcast Savvy Talk, which is available on all podcast players.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Bring It On, 2021: Getting Ready For What Is Set To Be The Year Of Intention And Attention

"You must have diversity on the top of your priority list. And by diversity, I mean weave diversity into everything you do."

Growth Strategies

Shifting The Conversation: What It Really Means To Add Value

Whether you are a graduate looking for a job, a leader who manages a team, or an entrepreneur looking to grow your business- seek to add value first, in every relationship you encounter.

Growth Strategies

New Year, New You (For Real): Reflecting On A Year Gone By- To Get Set For The Year Ahead

It's a new year, and it's time to go get 2019! But before we begin, let's reflect.

Growth Strategies

Your Digital (And Savvy) To-Do List For 2018

The aim of this to-do list is to offer you digital tricks that will make your life easier.

Marketing

Break Through: Communications Trends Brands Need To Watch Out For In 2018

A new year signifies a fresh page, a fresh calendar of days that are overflowing with hope, exciting unknowns, and a chance to reset the button to get focused on big goals.

Entrepreneurs

I Quit Google To Become An Entrepreneur

The MENA region presents an oasis of opportunities for entrepreneurs, and the marketplace here is thriving like never before.

