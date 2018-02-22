Ryan Reynolds Just Bought a Gin Company He Called 'the Best on the Planet' -- But His Email Reply Makes It Seem Like a Joke

/

The company told Business Insider Reynolds will 'play an active leadership role in the business and creative direction.'

February 22, 2018

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is well known for his roles in the likes of Deadpool and The Proposal, and for frequently making headlines for his hilarious relationship with his actress wife Blake Lively.

What you may not know is he's also the owner of a gin company.

The actor announced today that he is now the official owner and chairman of Aviation Gin, owned by Davos Brands -- and it all came about after he tried the gin for the first time, declared it the "best-tasting gin in the world," and decided to invest.

Aviation, which was founded in Portland, Ore., is one of the world's best-rated gins, according to data from Wine Enthusiast, a drinks magazine. The company told Business Insider that it sold around 25,000 cases in 2017.

It claims to have a "much smoother, easier drinking flavor than typical London Dry gins."

"Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way," Reynolds said. "If you think all gin tastes the same, you'd be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of the company."

The company told Business Insider that as owner and chairman, Reynolds "will play an active leadership role in the business and creative direction of the Aviation Gin brand."

However, his public statements so far suggest that this might be less hands-on than this suggests.

Reynolds is hardly the first celebrity to jump on the liquor bandwagon, with the likes of Drake, Jay-Z, and P.Diddy also buying into booze brands.

Last year, George Clooney's Casamigos tequila company sold for $1 billion to drinks giant Diageo -- so it's easy to see the appeal.

When we dropped the new gin owner an email to hear more about the deal, we, understandably, received an automated reply.

In the message, Reynolds joked that he doesn't have a desk or an assistant, and is likely to spend his days being photographed, and drinking gin.

He also added: "I don't know whose idea it was to allow me into the gin business, but I can assure you, there are smarter, more reasonable people in charge."

Here's the email reply in full:

Thank you for your email and interest in Aviation American Gin! I'm away from my desk at the moment but will respond the moment they give me a desk.

About a year ago, I tried Aviation for the first time. Since that day, I've spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company. I did this for one simple reason: It's the best damn gin on the planet. Period.

My responsibilities here at the company are vast. I'll spend my days being photographed intermittently clinching my jaw muscles while pointing at things and nodding. I'll drink Aviation Gin. I'll sit in board meetings, imagining my very own Red Wedding.

I don't know whose idea it was to allow me into the gin business, but I can assure you, there are smarter, more reasonable people in charge.

Thank you again for your email... If the matter is urgent, please contact my secretary, Bruce, who'll respond the moment I get a secretary named, Bruce.

His tweets about the brand were equally light-hearted.

It's possible that he's controlling the Aviation Gin Twitter account, too, which called him a "professional goodlooking person."

Whatever his involvement, it'll be interesting to see if it works as well for him as it did for Clooney.