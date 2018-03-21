Why Project Managers Are Essential to Your Business

/

Bring cohesiveness and structure to a growing company.

March 21, 2018 4 min read

The goal of every business is self-sufficient growth. This means the company itself runs smoothly, and with enough skill, to create profit and a good reputation all on its own. But such a goal comes with multiple challenges and obstacles. Entrepreneurship and business aren’t for the faint of heart. As CEOs, founders and managers begin to traverse through the challenges of creating a self-sufficient business model, a project manager becomes a needed position. Through personal experience, and noting the makeup of many other successful businesses, I’ve collected five reasons hiring a project manager is essential to the growth of any business.

1. Cut down response times.

For small businesses, having a project manager creates a link between clients and employees and can eliminate long response times. When clients feel they have dedicated individuals tasked with their concerns, they feel more trusting and satisfied with the company’s service. The project manager relays the goals and performance to clients and business leaders in a regularly scheduled report.

2. Help prioritizing tasks.

As project managers are in constant contact with clients, they are made of aware of client concerns and needs first. Often, they will be the first point of contact when needs change or something needs to be redirected. Because project managers are in charge of tracking and organizing the priority of tasks and deadlines, they eliminate a stressor on employees who have to focus on the tasks at hand. They even add reassurance to clients as the project moves forward.

3. Create a bridge between corporate functions.

Internal communication is as important as external communication. Having an individual dedicated to the coordination of departmental communication forms a single operative bridge. Rather than have employees dashing to an array of upper management types for different concerns, the project manager is a unique individual aware of the needs of multiple projects and can speed up the decision-making time. Project managers must make sure they have a solid grasp of the work each department performs and know how they can be of the most assistance.

4. Optimize corporate processes.

Project managers are a balance between small details and the big picture. Such a balance helps them understand the purpose and outcome of business processes. Because of this, project managers can be tasked with eliminating the steps that hinder the company or boost the actions that provide value. As the project manager controls the schedule, they have the opportunity to examine milestones, failures, recurring tasks and more throughout the project lifecycle. Optimization of corporate processes makes for smoother workflow in nearly all fields. A project manager even anticipates and identifies risks and creates a risk response process to each project. With someone dedicated to the prospect of danger, you save time trying to determine the problem and move straight to crafting a solution.

5. Keeps track of open communication.

Because employees have a lot to do, whether it be mini-tasks within a project or fielding the concerns of leads and clients, a project manager is tasked to make sure employees meet the appropriate deadlines and prioritize the right tasks. To do this, project managers must keep open lines of communication between all members of a project and ensure the correct messages are set at the right times. Open forms of communication go as far as creating a connection between employee and manager. This could mean helping with severe problems, pointing out possible training when needed, or just being a listening ear for ideas and creative solutions. In fast-moving industries, deadlines shouldn’t be missed, but what is most important is that an organization is structured to support employees when they most need it.

When a company grows, the expectations and responsibilities of everyone inside grows along with it. In many cases, the need to organize just what those changes are and how to optimize the efficiency of the company becomes the biggest concern and obstacle. To eliminate those stressors and to find the perfect fix, consider a hiring a project manager. From adjusting the priorities of departments, ensuring the needs of clients, and even facilitating internal communications, the roles of a project manager bring cohesiveness and structure to a growing company. The hiring of a project manager could be the essential piece in protecting your company from growing pains.