Belief in More Than Enough: Abundance Mentality in Business

Believing there is opportunity out there is the first step in seeing those opportunities.

March 16, 2018 5 min read

Abundance is created by believing that you live in a world of more than enough. Your perception becomes your reality, which is why a belief in abundance (there's plenty for everyone!) over scarcity (there's only so much and I'm afraid I won't get my share!) makes such a big difference in our ability to execute in business.

A positive perception of all the opportunities that are in your past, your present and your future will empower you to take advantage of them. A scarcity mindset does the opposite, discouraging you from even looking for new opportunities.

The three realms of belief

There are three distinct worlds that people live in, what I call "realms of belief."

The world of never enough

This is the most negative world; it's the realm of belief where people think there is never enough for everyone and especially not enough for them. We all know people like this. They focus on the voids, shortages and obstacles that they perceive in their own lives and others', always neglecting to think about what they do have.

What you resist persists. By focusing on what they do not have, these people are guaranteed to attract more scarcity or lack into their lives.

The world of just enough

The people who live with this belief are who I call "the 99 percent." They live their lives attempting to just get by, thinking that there is barely enough out there to suit their needs.

Why is the potential for "the 99 percent" limited? Their beliefs have what I call a "zeroing-out effect" in everything they do. Instead of enjoying the consistent, persistent pursuit of their potential, they settle for an almost consistent, almost persistent, almost enjoyable pursuit of their potential. This group is limited by their inability to connect with what inspires them.

These "99 percent" may have great intentions, but they limit their beliefs, their actions, their thoughts and their energy. They don't understand that believing wholeheartedly in the world of "more than enough" is an exponential accelerator of growth.

The world of more than enough

The people who live in this world are those who see their past, present and future as being more than enough. They are grateful, and they are forgiving. They see opportunity around every corner, allowing them to say, do, think and experience that the universe is in their favor.

In this world, everything unravels in your favor. Those who believe in this principle will pursue their dreams without focusing on a self-imposed timeline to achieve them. This belief allows them to persistently and consistently enjoy the pursuit of their potential.

The growth example

To illustrate these concepts, I use the example of a tree that grows in a very odd way. First and foremost it grows down instead of up and out. This tree knows that there are more than enough nutrients to feed it. There is ample water. There is more than enough time to grow big and tall.

So, what does this tree do? It builds a root system that's so extensive and strong that it can support an unbelievable load. After a few years building this extensive root system, it shoots upward, sometimes as much as 80 feet in one year.

This is the way the universe unravels when you believe in more than enough.

See opportunities as your roots. When they don't go (grow) the way that you plan or how you think they should, hold the perspective that they must be going (growing) in a way that's building a solid foundation, strength and support for what's coming to you when the time is right.

Real-life examples

Research has proven just how powerful our beliefs are.

One study published in the Journal of Obesity showed that people are more likely to engage in healthy behaviors (such as eating less and exercising) if they truly believe that they are capable of doing so. In sum: Their belief became reality.

Another study on middle-aged adults, done by researchers at Yale and Miami, showed that those who held positive beliefs about the aging process lived 7.5 years longer than those who had limiting or negative beliefs about aging. Imagine that! You can prolong your life by simply living in a world of (i.e. holding a belief in) more than enough!

Another example that everybody is familiar with is the placebo effect, which shows a powerful impact people experience simply by carrying the right energy -- one of belief. Belief can turn a sugar pill into a medical treatment that has a positive effect.

The energy of more than enough

The energy created by a belief in more than enough comes to you by living in the universe's favor and knowing that everything will unravel, of its own volition, in its own perfect time.

We are just planting roots to sustain the strength and power to build and grow when the time is right.

What you believe, whether positive or negative, determines what you receive. So, why not choose to believe that you live in an abundant world where there is more than enough of everything for everyone?