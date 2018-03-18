How to Become the Master of Your Life

/

Don't let your ego get in the way of living life to the fullest.

March 18, 2018 2 min read

If we’re feeling scared, it’s our ego talking. We are holding onto some form of identity, and we’re meeting something that challenges it. Our ego tells us to get away from that.

But once you realize that it’s your ego talking and not you, then you can face it head-on. Keeping the wide-angle on your life to be able to see this in real time requires a unique type of self-care. To give you the tools to have these candid conversations with yourself, I brought on the master of self-honesty: Aubrey Marcus.

Aubrey Marcus is the founder and CEO of Onnit, a holistic health company that focuses on what he calls “total human optimization.” Started with just one supplement, Onnit is now a whole nutrition brand with over 180 employees.

In addition, Aubrey hosts the Aubrey Marcus Podcast and is the author of Own the Day: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping and Sex. Aubrey lives a life truly outside the box. From his dating life to his professional life, Aubrey paves his own path.

If you’re looking to learn how to think for yourself, tune into Episode 614 to hear how Aubrey does it,.

