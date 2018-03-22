8 Proven Habits for Ultimate Success

Build the habits you've always wanted.

March 22, 2018 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We are the result of our repeated behavior. Or as Aristotle put it, “Success is not an action, but a habit.”

Here, top entrepreneurs and members of The Oracles weigh in on the one mental habit that drove their success and how to cultivate it in yourself.

Image Credit: The Oracles

1. Visualize your goals.

Since I was an athlete in high school, I've envisioned my goals as if they were already happening. I've used this visualization practice for decades now, and it’s supported my athletic career, my business achievements, and my current endeavor to make a massive global impact through the media.

There's no right or wrong way to visualize your goals. It's a matter of setting time aside every morning or night to close your eyes and play a movie in your mind of what your life will be like when you’ve achieved your dream.

This practice primes your mind to believe your end goal has already happened, so when the time comes to perform, you’re confident and ready. —Lewis Howes, former pro athlete, global top 100 podcast host, NYT-bestselling author of The School of Greatness, and creator of The Millionaire Morning; follow Lewis on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube

Image Credit: The Oracles

2. Update your mental tapes.

We all have old tapes in our head that we put on replay whenever a new opportunity arises. I was a terrible student in school, so for years, the tape that ran in my head reinforced old, negative beliefs about myself. I would play the tape and go into a meeting convinced that I was not likely to succeed or get what I wanted.

I soon realized that my old tapes had outlived their usefulness and were getting in my way. So, I formed a new mental habit of updating the content of these tapes. I swapped out, "You’re not very good at this!” for “You’re just amazing! Show them what you’ve got!”

Recording over my old mental tapes was the one habit that has contributed most to my success. —Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and Shark on “Shark Tank”

Image Credit: The Oracles

3. Rewire your beliefs in just five minutes a day.

While visualization and goal-setting are essential, one simple, daily practice can bring your goals to life. Set aside five minutes each day to write your goals down in the present tense with a specific result, as if you have already accomplished them.

For example, you may write, "We have 2,500 clients paying us $99/month for copywriting services," or, "We operate 32 buildings and generate $128,000/month in rental income."

The act of writing and rewriting your goals daily from memory rewires your nervous system to create a unique singularity of focus. It also gives you total clarity on what your subconscious should be focusing on every single day. —Sharran Srivatsaa, angel investor and president of brokerage (western region) at Douglas Elliman; grew Teles Properties 10X in five years

Image Credit: The Oracles

4. Arrive 15 minutes early to everything.

Punctuality alone will get you very far in life. Growing up, I made it a point to be early to everything. Although I didn't realize it at the time, I was priming myself to become a successful businessman.

My motto is, “The tardy salesman never makes the sale." This couldn’t be more true. Being late to a meeting inevitably starts the discussion off on the wrong foot. It's very hard to recover from that poor first impression. Being late essentially says, "My time is more important than yours." These are words no businessperson ever wants to hear.

For those who have not cultivated this essential skill and are perpetually tardy, my suggestion would be to make a conscious effort to arrive 15 minutes early to everything you do. Whether it's your gym class, a dinner reservation, or the business meeting of your dreams, be early.

This will give you time to collect your thoughts and soothe any anxious feelings you may have. As the great philosopher Bertrand Russell once said, "In the ordinary business of life, punctuality is ... necessary." —Jonathan Gilinski, serial entrepreneur, executive director of CapsCanada, and founder of Capsuline; follow Jonathan on LinkedIn and Twitter

Image Credit: The Oracles

5. Go for ‘No.’

Everyone yearns to hear “Yes,” but the way you handle hearing “No” will make you great.

Most people only set their sights on “Yes” targets throughout their day; they worry about hearing “No,” and feel deflated when it happens. But in trying to avoid “No,” you place too much pressure on yourself, leaving you uptight, not having fun, and ultimately, less successful.

I learned that "No" is an important part of the “Yes Process.” Embrace it. Rather than avoiding “No,” I learned to “Go for No!” It became my primary goal to reach each day. The difference between “Wanting No” and “Avoiding No” made all the difference. My natural fear of rejection practically went away. I became better, faster, and made a lot more money.

Remember: all of the “Yeses” you want are buried in a sea of “No's.” Set a goal for how many “No’s” should you target each day. “Go for No!” I bet it’ll become the number one habit that builds your empire. —Shaun Rawls, lifelong entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Rawls Consulting

Image Credit: The Oracles

6. Remove all distractions.

I’ve always been fond of the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry quote, "Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away."

This summarizes how I like to approach business, my software platform, and life. With so many available distractions, the true essence of progress is deep thought, coupled with simplicity. To achieve simplicity, you must remove the unnecessary.

Give this a try: log your daily activities for a few days. After a fixed period, assess. You'll be astounded by the amount of unnecessary and time-consuming distractions you have in your life.

Remove these distractions, and you’ll have time for the life-changing deep thought and profound advances in your career that can only come if you make room for them. —Kenny Rueter, co-founder of Kajabi

Image Credit: The Oracles

7. Put yourself in a bubble.

Growing up, my friends were preoccupied with trending news and pop culture. Since I threw my TV out at 16 years old, I became somewhat of an outcast. Instead of mimicking the distracted behavior of my peers, I put myself in a bubble and only surrounded myself with other driven individuals.

Defying the “norm” and focusing on my greater mission made it harder to relate to the average person. However, to pursue excellence, you sometimes have to distance yourself from the average.

Ultimately, the willingness to make the social sacrifices necessary to prioritize my mission helped me succeed more than anything. I’ve since made so many more valuable connections: people who root for my success, want me to win, and see my business thrive. Focus your time on the things that matter; it will change your whole perspective on people and business. —Sweta Patel, founder of Silicon Valley Startup Marketing who has advised over 200 early stage startups and high-growth companies; connect with Sweta on Facebook and Instagram

Image Credit: The Oracles

8. Invest in yourself and take action.

Success is the ability to do what you love every day. To be successful, you have to know what you love, who you are at your core, and be courageous enough to take action.

Investing in yourself requires perseverance and determination. You can do anything you set your mind to, but to achieve your goals, you must be willing to face your fears. You may feel scared investing in yourself. However, not investing in yourself is actually worse, once you realize what your inaction has cost you: opportunity, time, learning, and your potential.

The only difference between who you are and who you want to be is the action you take and what you do. —Marina Rose, QDNA®, founder and developer of Quantum DNA Acceleration®, a revolutionary technique for quantum growth in health, life, and business; connect with Marina on Facebook

Want to share your insights like those above in a future column? If you’re an experienced entrepreneur, please get in touch here.

Want to suggest a future topic for these entrepreneurs to answer? Email suggestion@theoracles.com, and it’s very possible we’ll make your suggestion the focus of a future article!

Follow The Oracles on Facebook.