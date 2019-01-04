Leadership Skills

Want to Be a Great Leader? Here's Why Personal Mastery Is the Single Best Place to Start.

Shayne Hughes, author of 'Ego Free Leadership,' shares the critical importance of emotional maturity for leaders.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Be a Great Leader? Here's Why Personal Mastery Is the Single Best Place to Start.
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Author and President of Sterling Marketing Group
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of the Thought Talk Podcast, Shayne Hughes, author of Ego Free Leadership: Ending the Unconscious Habits that Hijack Your Business, discusses the connection between personal mastery and leadership presence. 

What happens when leaders learn to step away from their aggressive egos and eliminate workplace politics? Personal mastery is our ability in any given moment -- particularly in moments of stress, conflict or challenge -- to show up and respond with our best selves, with our most creative and flexible capacity and strengths.

How do CEOs and C-suite executives contribute to office turf wars?

“One of the tragedies of workplace politics and turf wars is that nobody wants them, but we all get caught up in them and feel powerless about it,” says Hughes. “We assign blame to someone else, or the organization as a whole.”

The goal, according to Hughes, is for executives to learn to recognize ways they’re inadvertently and involuntarily perpetuating this dynamic. By becoming comfortable with self-diagnosing their contribution to the problem and talking about turf wars with their staff and colleagues in a more transparent way, they can begin to reduce the powerlessness people feel over it. 

How can you move away from reactionary actions when we feel stress?

“What tends to happen in moments of crisis or challenge is that we often feel our success threatened in some way, or we feel threatened by the conflict with the other person,” says Hughes.  

Hughes says that these situations tend to bring out our coping strategies, which are our reactive behaviors. In fact, in the moment when we most need our strengths and intuitions, we tend to show up with fight-or-flight behaviors or more inflexible responses. 

“The problem is that these responses are suboptimal, the moment we need them to be optimal. Personal mastery is learning to break out of that paradigm,” says Hughes. 

How can ego impact your personal brand? 

“What I see for myself, and also for a lot of clients, is that our authentic personal brand is about bringing our true selves, our thoughts, perspectives, and our feelings, to bear in a situation,” says Hughes.  

Hughes says that during moments of conflict and threat, however, our ego gets triggered and our preoccupation with our self-worth and what other people are thinking gets in the way of our true personal brand. Thoughts include:  

  • Are they being critical of me? 
  • Are they judging me?
  • Are they better than me? 
  • Are they trying to hurt me? 

The simplest definition of the ego is a constant preoccupation with our self-worth. So how can leaders overcome their focus on self and turn their attention outward? 

Hughes says it’s helpful to remember that blame is really a reaction of the ego. Try asking yourself, “If I didn’t spend my time blaming myself or others, what would my life be like?”

To learn more about the connection between personal mastery and leadership presence, check out this episode on the Thought Talk Podcast with author Shayne Hughes. 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business

Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business

Buy From
eBook Short: Pinterest for Business - The Basics

eBook Short: Pinterest for Business - The Basics

Buy From
The Brand Mapping Strategy

The Brand Mapping Strategy

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership Skills

My Startup Has Grown up -- How Expansion Changed My Role as CEO

Leadership Skills

How to Successfully Lead Your Team When You've Never Been an Employee Yourself

Leadership Skills

Rallying Employees to Embrace New Management Practices