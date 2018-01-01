Karen Tiber Leland

Karen Leland is the founder of Sterling Marketing Group, where she helps entrepreneurs and executives build stronger personal, team and business brands. She is also the best-selling author of The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build and Accelerate Your Brand.
3 Lessons on Building Your Business for Creative Entrepreneurs
Marlo Hunter discusses the life of a freelance artist.
Why You're Not Getting Customers From Social Media
New study shows how Facebook likes alone don't cut it.
6 Steps for Continuous Brand Improvement
Keeping your brand fresh and relevant is an ongoing process. Follow these steps to keep your brand updated.
How to Get Your Company to Transform and Become One With Your Brand Promise
If you're attempting to create a new company culture that aligns with your brand, here's how to do it right.
Transform Your Company and Become One With Your Brand Promise
If you're attempting to create a new company culture that aligns with your brand, here's how not to do it.
5 Ways to Create a Culture That Aligns With Your Brand
Creating a brand is only the first step. Learn how to get your entire company on board so customers see your brand at work in every aspect of your business.
How to Strengthen Your Personal and Executive Presence
Find out how to develop the "It" factor you need to be a brand people follow.
Establish Your Thought Leadership Role as a CEO
Learn what actions you need to take to become a thought leader in your industry.
How Being Funny Can Help You Build Your Brand
Being funny is also a skill you can learn. And it's a skill that can be invaluable in building your personal brand.
Creating a Brand That Drives Your CEO Reputation
As your company's CEO, here's how you can build your personal brand in service of your own and your company's reputation.
4 Ways to Tune Up Your Brand's Intellectual Expression
How to improve your brand by tweaking your sound bites, your biography, your social media profiles and your content creation
How to Create Thought Leadership For Women CEOs and Executives
Top recommendations for women executives to become thought leaders in their fields.
Busting 7 of the Most Common Personal Branding Myths
This branding expert shares some secrets about what's really true about personal branding.
5 Impacts a Social Media Campaign Can Have on Your Brand
Not sure exactly how social media can help you create a powerful brand? Here are 5 ways it can give you what you need to grow.