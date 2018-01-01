Karen Tiber Leland

VIP Contributor
Author and President of Sterling Marketing Group

Karen Leland is the founder of Sterling Marketing Group, where she helps entrepreneurs and executives build stronger personal, team and business brands. She is also the best-selling author of The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build and Accelerate Your Brand. 

More From Karen Tiber Leland

3 Lessons on Building Your Business for Creative Entrepreneurs
Business Lessons

Marlo Hunter discusses the life of a freelance artist.
4 min read
The One Leadership Gap That Can Make You Great
Leadership

1 min read
Why You're Not Getting Customers From Social Media
Social Media Marketing

New study shows how Facebook likes alone don't cut it.
5 min read
6 Steps for Continuous Brand Improvement
Branding

Keeping your brand fresh and relevant is an ongoing process. Follow these steps to keep your brand updated.
5 min read
How to Get Your Company to Transform and Become One With Your Brand Promise
Branding

If you're attempting to create a new company culture that aligns with your brand, here's how to do it right.
4 min read
Transform Your Company and Become One With Your Brand Promise
Branding

If you're attempting to create a new company culture that aligns with your brand, here's how not to do it.
5 min read
5 Ways to Create a Culture That Aligns With Your Brand
Branding

Creating a brand is only the first step. Learn how to get your entire company on board so customers see your brand at work in every aspect of your business.
6 min read
How to Strengthen Your Personal and Executive Presence
Branding

Find out how to develop the "It" factor you need to be a brand people follow.
5 min read
Establish Your Thought Leadership Role as a CEO
Branding

Learn what actions you need to take to become a thought leader in your industry.
5 min read
How Being Funny Can Help You Build Your Brand
Communication Strategies

Being funny is also a skill you can learn. And it's a skill that can be invaluable in building your personal brand.
1 min read
Creating a Brand That Drives Your CEO Reputation
Branding

As your company's CEO, here's how you can build your personal brand in service of your own and your company's reputation.
7 min read
4 Ways to Tune Up Your Brand's Intellectual Expression
Branding

How to improve your brand by tweaking your sound bites, your biography, your social media profiles and your content creation
7 min read
How to Create Thought Leadership For Women CEOs and Executives
Leadership

Top recommendations for women executives to become thought leaders in their fields.
1 min read
Busting 7 of the Most Common Personal Branding Myths
Branding

This branding expert shares some secrets about what's really true about personal branding.
6 min read
5 Impacts a Social Media Campaign Can Have on Your Brand
Branding

Not sure exactly how social media can help you create a powerful brand? Here are 5 ways it can give you what you need to grow.
7 min read

Books by Karen Tiber Leland

The Brand Mapping Strategy

eBook Short: Pinterest for Business - The Basics

Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business

