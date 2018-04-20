Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: HydroPeptide

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Executive Selection: HydroPeptide
Image credit: Hydropeptide
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every professional knows that no matter how much effort one invests in maintaining the natural glow of their skin, long hours spent indoors, wearing makeup every day (for women), or stress-caused unhealthy eating habits are some of the major culprits when it comes to dry skin and the magnification of wrinkles. Therefore, it was high time for me to visit a branch of Sisters Beauty Lounge, a UAE-based chain of beauty salons, for a deep cleansing facial using HydroPeptide skincare products. The US-based company has become known for its reliance on the power of peptides (fragments of proteins which are considered the fundamental building blocks of skin) to unclog pores, improve skin smoothness, and revitalize it from daily damage.

A HydroPeptide-based thorough facial cleanse is for those fighting acne, unbalanced complexion, photo-damage, dull complexion, or simply anyone who wishes to purge their skin from impurities. The warm and welcoming folks at Sisters Beauty Lounge JBR had me settled in the treatment room for what turned out to be an enjoyable, relaxing process. We started with a short consultation, after which I had the steamer working on opening my pores to enable the therapist to follow a usual procedure- cleanse, tone, extraction, mask, tone, and sunblock. An hour later, my skin was seriously bright and smooth, with there being no redness on my face thereafter- which is often a byproduct of other sessions of this type, but not so with HydroPeptide. Check out HydroPeptide’s products for yourself at hydropeptide.com, else book a session at www.sistersbeautylounge.com.

Related: Need Help Realizing Your Fitness Goals? Consider A Session With Redustim

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Moschino

Lifestyle

Make These Your Top 3 Goals for 2020

Lifestyle

How to Find the Right Career Calling and Reduce Stress