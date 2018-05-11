Franchise Organizations Giving Back to Their Communities

Want to do some good in your neighborhood? Check out these examples.

May 11, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I recently wrote an article titled "Franchise Organization Joins Forces to Help Hurricane Victims" that featured the power of the collaborative effort of a franchise network to help others.

Franchise organizations are very different from any other company structure due to the individual owners serving their respective communities under one common brand. This unique structure puts boots on the ground like no other business model.

These networks of entrepreneurial business owners create many benefits that make sense for business, such as pooled marketing dollars, shared technology platforms, buying power, support and training as well as best practices and strategies to fast-track business growth for the franchise owners. These networks also have tremendous power to make a difference by using their collective efforts and resources to help others.

Most brands encourage their franchise owners to participate in their communities and to give back whenever possible and practical. Some franchise brands have initiated formal programs to streamline the participation efforts of their franchise operators.

I interviewed franchise operators and franchisors to get a snapshot of the types of initiatives that are taking place in our current marketplace.

Ann Windell is a Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning franchise owner in Southern Indiana. She has been with Chem-Dry for 25 years and reported that she loves the tremendous support that she receives from their corporate office. She also enjoys the relationships that she has forged over the years with other franchise owners and always looks forward to their annual convention.

Best Friends Animal Society

Ann mentioned that Chem-Dry has aligned with the Best Friends Animal Society to create the Cleaning for the Paws program. This program encourages the adoption of rescue pets from animal shelters and promotes healthier homes for families and their pets. Ann and her three employees participate in local events and fundraisers and by doing so join forces with their network of over 2,000 U.S. locations to make a real difference. Chem-Dry exceeded its 2017 fundraising goals, donating over $28,000 to Best Friends, and have its sights set on breaking that record for 2018.

Bio-One Backs the Blue

Bio-One is a crime and trauma-scene cleaning franchise based out of Denver. It has been growing steadily over the last few years and have recently been ranked #344 in the Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchisee 500. Their motto is “Help First, Business Second.” Director of Operations Sandi Edds told me about their brand-new initiative to reward law enforcement officers, called Bio-One Backs the Blue. Bio-One is awarding at least four franchises to officers that have been wounded in the line of duty but still want to serve their communities and work side-by-side with their brothers and sisters in blue.

Business as Mission

LIME Painting is a new franchise opportunity that delivers coatings and contracting services for new construction, repaints and complete restoration projects for high-end custom homes and commercial buildings. LIME founder and CEO Nick Lopez pointed out that LIME is all about doing "Business As Mission." This philosophy known as BAM is to give back and to help others.

Nick started a nonprofit called LIME Light Outreach, Inc. that focuses on LIME Light’s Four Pillars of Knowledge: Faith, Family, Patriotism and Prosperity. These initiatives bring resources to their communities tailored to the youth. LIME Light is leveraged by the franchise model as each franchisee partners with LIME Light within their local communities to empower the youth through knowledge. A current campaign at the LIME Painting-Denver location is geared toward building a church in Ethiopia.

How franchises can give back to their communities

Franchise organizations are having a huge impact on communities around the world by collaborating and working together to bring muc- needed resources to people (and pets) in need. The strength of these innovative companies and the people that make them up is tremendous.

As a member of a franchise organization, you have the opportunity to create or participate in initiatives and programs to help others in your community. You can begin by finding a cause that is near and dear to your heart and then identify resources, systems and people to get the ball rolling.