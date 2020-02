The Facebook founder discussed data privacy.

May 22, 2018

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg met with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and Parliament’s political leadership to answer questions about data privacy in the wake of recent disclosures about the mishandling of user data by companies like Cambridge Analytica. The grilling was anticipated to be tougher for the tech CEO than what he experienced at U.S. Congressional hearings last month.

Watch a recording of the meeting below: