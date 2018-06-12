Coworking

The Stats on Co-working Spaces Are Even Better Than What They Seem

Co-working spaces are creating prosperity for many more people than the entrepreneurs renting offices.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Stats on Co-working Spaces Are Even Better Than What They Seem
Image credit: Luis Alvarez | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Co-Founder and Chief Social Officer of Fueled Collective
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Co-working is often considered a millennial venture -- strictly for those who are young, starting out and crave the unstructured work environment. 

While co-working may have begun in this demographic, this is less and less true as co-working becomes increasingly popular. All kinds of workers are realizing they can have a flexible and diverse working environment without sacrificing the professionalism of the office.

As someone who has been in the game for a while now -- we opened our first co-working space in 2010 -- I have seen the change firsthand. 

Related: What Will Coworking Spaces Look Like in 2020?

Each year, we survey our members to find out how we’re doing -- and how they’re doing. This year’s survey came back with a clear message about the health of the co-working community. In short, co-working spaces are proving to be economic engines that produce prosperity for owners, employees and service providers alike. Below are some recent findings that shatter the perceptions of co-working spaces.  

Not just for solo artists. 

More and more, co-working is becoming group-oriented. It is a common misperception that co-working spaces are filled with solo entrepreneurs desperate for some social interaction. Our most recent member survey demonstrated that this is definitely not the case. Of those surveyed:

  • Only 50 percent self-identified as individual workers (consultants, freelancers, or telecommuters)
  • 40 percent categorized themselves as employees (people who work for an employer at a coworking space)
  • 10 percent classified themselves as employers (business owners or business unit managers who had employees) 

Related: Tour This Upscale Coworking Space That Strives to Energize and Inspire Its Members

Co-workers are thriving and hiring.

Another co-working myth is that co-working members are small operations who intend to stay that way. Reality? Co-working spaces act as accelerators for business growth. The constant interaction with outside companies allows for natural networking opportunities, helping businesses find new clients, customers, talent and collaboration opportunities that fast-track growth. Out of our survey respondents, roughly 3/4 of employers and 1/3 of individuals expect to add new employees in 2018. 

  • 40 percent expect to hire 1 to 2 people
  • 27 percent expect to hire 3 to 5 people
  • 10 percent expect to hire 6 or more people 

Co-working members are big spenders.

Co-working members contribute significantly to their local and regional economies by spending on business services internally with other members and with local restaurants and other businesses. At Fueled Collective specifically, nearly 40 percent of employer members reported spending money (cash or barter) in 2017 with other Fueled Collective members for services, with a median transaction amount of $5,000 to $9,999. Employers spent more money with companies outside of Fueled Collective, with a median spend of $50,000 to $99,999. More than 1/3 spent more than $100,000. Individual members also have an economic impact. More than 1/4 (29 percent) of them reported spending money (cash or barter) in 2017 with other Fueled Collective members for services, with a median transaction amount of $1,000 to $4,999.

Related: A Coworking Space vs. a Private Office: How Do You Choose?

Age of business.

As mentioned before, co-working is not just for the fresh-faced startup, as is a common perception. Members often include a considerable portion of experienced business owners. From our survey, among employer respondents:

  • 38 percent reported being in business for 3 to 5 years
  • Nearly 1/4 of employer respondents and 28 percent of individual respondents reported being in business for more than 10 years
  • Only 12 percent of employer and individual respondents report being in business for 1 year or less 

Enterprise is making a showing in co-working.

Larger corporations are increasingly making use of co-working. Gone are the days of co-working spaces filled with companies you have never heard of. Corporations have been finding value in co-working spaces for different reasons, including improving recruitment efforts, lowering real estate costs, gaining flexibility and boosting employee satisfaction.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coworking

5 Compelling Reasons Why I Ditched My Office For A Coworking Space

Coworking

WeWork, Industrious, The Yard: Here's How Much Membership Will Cost You at 12 Coworking Spaces

Coworking

4 Benefits That Explain Why Large Companies Are Increasingly Turning to Coworking