The 4 Most Common Workplace Worries and How to Overcome Them

It can be easy to doubt yourself at work. However, if you want to be truly successful, it's time to overcome these worries.

June 2, 2018 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



We spend most of our days at work, so it's important to feel comfortable there. Unfortunately, many of us feel stressed out in the office; always keeping some worries in the back of our minds. Below are the most common workplace worries and how we can overcome them.

1. Getting fired

Everyone has had the fear of getting fired at one point in their lives. Whether the economy is bad or your company has been acquired by a larger corporation, anyone can get called by HR and find themselves out. The best way to deal with this fear is talking to your manager about it. If you really trust your manager, then you can talk to them about your anxiety ,and ask how your performance is and how it can improve.

2. Being passed over for a promotion you deserved

If you really think that you deserve a promotion and someone in the workplace has been trying to backstab you, then like Bob Marley says in his song, you should, “Get up, stand up for your rights!” The best way to seek your right in this situation is building relationships with other people. If you have others in the company close to you, then they'll support you and your hard work.

3. Not being able to handle the workload

In some workplaces, there can be many days where you have to work overtime. For example, in auditing and accounting firms there is a busy season where everybody works until late nights or even on the weekends. If you cannot handle this workload, then first try to reorganize your tasks and activities to see if you can finish some of them quicker, or at least try to finish the important ones first. Still, if you are having trouble arranging your workload, maybe you can try to talk with your manager about it.

4. Being disliked by your boss

Unfortunately, we cannot always get along with everyone. If you feel that you have a bad relationship with your manager, try to take a step back and reassess the relationship. Think why your manager feels this way and how you can change it. Maybe you cannot communicate well or maybe your work styles are different. Whatever the reason is, it is up to you to correct it.