Ceren Cubukcu

How to Beat Stress and Be a Happier Person
Stress

To manage your stress, here are some tips to help.
2 min read
How to Overcome Challenges at Work
Challenges

Life without new challenges would be boring. Every new problem and challenge you face helps you gain more experience and grow yourself.
3 min read
How to Make Your Customers Feel Valued
Customer Service

When your customers feel valued, they stay loyal to your business.
3 min read
5 Phrases You Should Avoid Saying at Work
Communications

Approach work with a positive can-do attitude.
3 min read
The 4 Most Common Workplace Worries and How to Overcome Them
Worry

It can be easy to doubt yourself at work. However, if you want to be truly successful, it's time to overcome these worries.
3 min read
4 Important Social Skills You Need to Succeed at Work
Skills

Being social and making friends at work is vital for your success.
3 min read
4 Red Flags to Watch Out for on a Resume
Resumes

Here are some of the most common signs to look for when hiring new employees.
3 min read
5 Reasons Why Your Employees Are Quitting
Quitting a Job

As an employer, it's important to treat your workers with respect.
3 min read
5 Best Cities Around the World to Launch a Startup
Cities

Forget Silicon Valley -- these five cities are thriving.
3 min read
Why Employer Branding Is So Important
Branding

Employer branding will help you hire new employees, create a strong company culture and even reduce marketing costs.
3 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Asking for a Raise
Salary

Asking for a raise is no easy task. Here are some tips to help.
3 min read
4 Questions to Consider When Choosing the Right Mentor
Mentors

Finding the right mentor is hard. Here are some questions to help.
3 min read
3 Simple Ways to Increase Empathy at Work
Empathy

Empathy is a great way to climb the career ladder.
3 min read
4 Common Office Design Mistakes to Avoid
Design

Office design plays an important role in employee productivity and a brand's image.
3 min read
Basic Tech Skills Every Employee Should Know
Employee Training

3 min read
