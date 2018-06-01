Tips on How Can Entrepreneurs Fight with Depression

Smoking cigarette or drinking can not be a solution but one can find a way out in small things

June 1, 2018

Entrepreneurship is 21st Century has given rise to a newly formed problem,Identity Crisis. This crisis has taken a lot of promising entrepreneurs to the same old disorder, Depression.

Many entrepreneurs invest quite a few hours a day, particularly during the night time, scrolling Instagram and Facebook feeds to see millions of colours.

This seems so knowledgeable and beautiful but there is a missing string attached to it.

The second you smoke a cigarette, drink alcohol, consume drugs if those are your poison when you get a heart reaction on your Facebook, all of those encounters produce dopamine, which is a compound that's linked with pleasure.

When any person likes an Instagram post or any stuff that you share, it is similar to taking a drug. As far as your brain is regarded, it's a very comparable experience. This brings in expectations which are never fulfilled and so, people end up depressed

Given below are few reasons how depression can be solved by entrepreneurs.

1) Right team building is important: On your own, it can be difficult to sustain a healthy outlook and maintain the effort required to beat entrepreneur crisis. At the same time, the very nature of depression makes it difficult to reach out for help. When you’re depressed, the tendency is to withdraw and isolate so that connecting to even close family members and friends can be tough.

You may feel too tired to talk, feeling let down staring at your situation or depressed for carrying certain relationships. But this is just the depression talking. Staying connected to other entrepreneurs and taking part in social activities will make a world of difference in your mood and outlook. Reaching out is not a sign of weakness and it won’t mean you’re a burden to others.

2) Get a Hobby: Entrepreneurship is all about implementing ideas and helping it grow like a baby. But, the idea will only grow if you're happy and happiness comes from poetry, music, and arts. Hiding emotions in broken lines and singing it to yourself and your team can not only help you reach out to them with your problems but also adds entertainment factor. Getting a hobby is an important step to curb depression and learning a new musical instrument, or scribbling thoughts on a piece of paper can certainly help the cause.

3) Travel: Sit in your car or a bike, drive as far as you can. Depression can be fought through an age-old concept of taking a bike or a car, hitting the empty road, and driving as far as you could.

Once you drive on the empty road, with random thoughts that hurt you:

a) Your skin feels the air as it passes by.

b) Your tongue tastes the cool breeze brushing your hair

c) Your eyes watch the nature playing with colours.

d) Your ears hear the road of the mighty cloud ready to bless you with showers

e) You smell the raindrops as it arrives on the scene.

and yes, then with all five senses on fire, you bring one, just one thought in your head, that naturally comes. That thought is YOUR solution to curb depression.

4) Challenge Failures: As Paul Heyman rightly said, "You cannot achieve success without the risk of failure. And I learned a long time ago, you cannot achieve success if you fear failure. If you're not afraid to fail, man, you have a chance to succeed. But you're never gonna get there unless you risk it, all the way. I'll risk failure. Sometimes, half the fun is failing. Learning from your mistakes, waking up the next morning, and saying 'Okay. Watch out. Here I come again. A little bit smarter, licking my wounds, and really not looking forward to getting my ass kicked the way I just did yesterday.' So now, I'm just a little more dangerous."

Challenging Failure and ready to get your ass kicked in a different way every time you get up from your sleep is the best possible way to cope with negative thoughts in life. Anxieties, laziness, and depression can be challenged IF and only IF you're ready to face the world with a bright smile and ambitious heart. This is possible by becoming a rebel and taking steps to follow innovative paths everytime you open your eyes.

5) Routine: Entrepreneurship is mostly rebelled against escaping routine to follow their ideas in the way they want.

But, a naturally interesting routine should be followed by entrepreneurs which could help them fight depression.

Follow these Advices:

Nature is the only god that has given you life. Spend time with it.

Do a Swot Analysis and keep strengthening your positive aspects.

Start reading failure stories, It helps more than success stories.