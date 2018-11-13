Depression

More From This Topic

4 Things My Battle With Depression Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
Depression

4 Things My Battle With Depression Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

Being an entrepreneur means making it up as you go along.
Ruth Soukup | 6 min read
Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend
Wearables

Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend

Companies that use wearable fitness tools have lower healthcare costs. Their employees can battle depression and lose weight.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Researchers Find That Social Media Can Make You Happier or Miserable
Social Media

Researchers Find That Social Media Can Make You Happier or Miserable

People who enjoy a sincere connection with others online are happier than those fixated on image and marketing.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
8 Mindset Shifts to Build Your Business on the Side
Starting a Business

8 Mindset Shifts to Build Your Business on the Side

Start at the end.
Ahmed Safwan | 6 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Deal With Depression
Depression

How Entrepreneurs Can Deal With Depression

Entrepreneurs are often more susceptible to depression, so it's important to practice good mental techniques.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Mental Tricks You Can Use to Get Through Tough Times, According to a Green Beret
Project Grow

Mental Tricks You Can Use to Get Through Tough Times, According to a Green Beret

Three simple techniques this soldier uses to kept him grounded in the battlefield and at home.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
4 TED Talks to Help You Deal With Stress and Anxiety
Stress

4 TED Talks to Help You Deal With Stress and Anxiety

Fight or flight? How about watch a TED Talk and calm down instead? Press 'play' and let the stress melt away.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
What a Combat Veteran Knows About Transformation Through Adversity
Veterans

What a Combat Veteran Knows About Transformation Through Adversity

It took hitting rock bottom for the war vet Earl Granville to take back his life.
Joe De Sena | 4 min read
The Silent Threat Every Solopreneur Must Overcome
Solopreneur

The Silent Threat Every Solopreneur Must Overcome

For many entrepreneurs, being their own boss means working alone, without the support and interaction people get working on teams.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Deepak Chopra's 7 Ways to Reduce Stress and Anxiety
Radicals & Visionaries

Deepak Chopra's 7 Ways to Reduce Stress and Anxiety

The world-renowned spiritual guru shares how to take off the pressure, meditation and breathing tips included.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs often face stress, anxiety and depression in their careers, because the stakes can be high. With inadequate support, depression can lead to not only altered judgment but also sleeping problems and feelings of isolation -- among other symptoms. However, entrepreneurs have begun to start a conversation about depression and burnout.  
