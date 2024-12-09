Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Almost everyone gets bummed out by things from time to time. Maybe you get passed over for a promotion at work despite having put in loads of extra hours. Perhaps someone ghosts you after what you thought was a terrific first date. Or maybe your favorite football team loses a playoff game in overtime, ending their season.

It's par for the course to be upset about things now and again. But if you find yourself unceasingly sad for long stretches of time and your feelings of unhappiness begin to affect your ability to carry out everyday tasks, you may be experiencing clinical depression or persistent depressive disorder. And online therapy platforms like BetterHelp may be able to assist.

What Is Depression?

Depression is a common mood disorder that affects millions of people from all over the world and every walk of life. Being wildly successful doesn't mean you're immune, nor does having a loving spouse or devoted friends. In fact, more than 20 million adults in the United States experience a depressive episode every year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

There are several different kinds of depression that may affect people at various times of their lives. For example, postpartum depression is an intense sadness that new parents — even some who adopt children — may experience after welcoming a baby, while other people may annually fall victim to seasonal affective disorder, where the colder temps and fewer daylight hours cause them distress. Meanwhile, persistent depressive disorder or dysthymia is the term for people who've experienced symptoms for two years or more.

No matter the type of depression, the first step to feeling better is almost always realizing you are depressed. According to the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a consistently down mood for two or more weeks may meet the clinical definition of depression. There are also a host of other symptoms that might include:

— A loss of interest in things that used to bring you pleasure.

— Trouble sleeping or excessive sleeping.

— Difficulty making decisions.

— Trouble focusing.

— Weight loss or weight gain.

— Feelings of isolation and loneliness.

These symptoms can make it burdensome to get through your day. Luckily, there are several successful treatment paths available.

Why BetterHelp Is Ideal

Psychotherapy — in which you discuss issues with a mental health practitioner — is considered an effective therapy for depression (some people may also benefit from mood-altering medications in addition to talk therapy, but those must be prescribed by a medical doctor). Until very recently, psychotherapy meant going to a therapist's office and engaging in in-person talk therapy.

While this type of treatment may be effective, getting there is often more than half the battle for patients suffering from depression.

To begin with, finding an in-person therapist itself can be extremely challenging during the best of times, and for those who may feel zapped of energy as it is, calling a bunch of practitioners can be overwhelming. Depending on where you live, there might not be many professionals in your area, especially ones who specialize in your specific needs. Plus, it sometimes takes weeks or more to get an appointment with an in-person therapist, which can be extremely disheartening.

Once they find a provider, people struggling with depression often have trouble keeping in-person sessions because of the associated stressors. For those who are barely making it out of bed every day (if they are), the thought of showering and getting dressed, taking the time off work or arranging child care, and then driving or taking public transportation to an unfamiliar office often trips them up.

Online therapy platforms such as BetterHelp are particularly effective for patients suffering from depression because they eliminate many of these stressors. The entire process takes place online and can be done from the security of your home, office, or anywhere you have an internet connection.

BetterHelp streamlines the process of finding a therapist. After answering some questions on the website, BetterHelp will match you with one of their more than 33,000 licensed mental health practitioners based on your needs and preferences. You'll no longer be limited by your geographical area and can find a professional who specializes in your specific type of depressive disorder (if you aren't connecting with your therapist and would like to try another counselor, that's always an option with BetterHelp).

It's quick: The matching process may take between a few minutes and a few days, but is usually done within 24 hours. Once you've signed up with BetterHelp and matched with your therapist, you can begin messaging with them right away.

And it works. Research suggests that many common therapies for depression — such as cognitive behavior therapy, which focuses on changing destructive and negative thought patterns — are just as effective when done online as when done in person. For example, in one recent study of more than 300 patients, researchers concluded that patients experienced significantly reduced depression after three months of therapy delivered via video, text, and chat.

How Many Sessions a Week for BetterHelp?

The number of interactions you have with your therapist per week varies depending on your needs, and BetterHelp offers robust support tools between sessions.

BetterHelp allows you to interact with your therapist in four different ways:

Messaging: You send your therapist a note and they respond at their earliest convenience. Chatting: You and your therapist exchange messages in real-time.

3. Phone: You and your therapist have a talk therapy session over the phone.

4. Video conferencing: You and your therapist meet for a live virtual therapy session.

BetterHelp pricing is between $65 and $100 per month, and most BetterHelp plans include one live talk therapy session — via telephone or video — per week as well as messaging features. Depending on your circumstances and your therapist's availability, you may be able to have more than four talk therapy sessions with your counselor per weekly billing period. Likewise, if you'd prefer fewer than four live sessions per month, that can be arranged with your therapist.

You aren't limited to one form of interaction, and many people suffering from depression appreciate the optionality of being able to interact with a therapist via messaging between sessions. Once you've matched with your provider, the two of you can select the program that works best for your specific situation.