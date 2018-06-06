Free Webinar: Strategic Ways to Improve Cash Flow

Learn key ways and tools to help maximize the flow of money into your business.

June 6, 2018 2 min read

Making sure your company has more money coming in than going out is one of the most important tasks of running and growing a business. It sounds simple, but it keeps most business owners on their toes. That last thing anyone wants is to run out of money.

Whether you’re running a successful business or you’re just starting out and want to get ahead of the game by learning key ways to maximize your business cash flow, this webinar is for you. Join us for “Strategic Ways to Improve Cash Flow,” a lively, 60-minute discussion about the strategies and tools you’ll need to maximize the flow of money into your business.

Presented by SAP Concur and Entrepreneur, this webinar will go beyond the basics to offer smart tips for keeping the flow of money strong. We’ll explore strategic ways to increase cash flow by examining these common money mistakes:

Overspending during the first few years of business.

Overestimating business revenue.

Not having a budget and reviewing it.

Not staying on top of invoices.

Not having a cash cushion.

And more.

The event will be hosted by certified financial planner Brittney Castro, founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women. Castro will curate a conversation about financial success with Jody Grunden, a certified public accountant and co-founder of the Summit CPA Group.

The “Strategic Ways to Improve Cash Flow” webinar will take place live on Thursday, June 21, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.