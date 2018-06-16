Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Hublot

The Executive Selection: Hublot
Image credit: Hublot
Hublot Big Bang Unico 42mm
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

First debuted as a 45 mm timepiece in 2010, Hublot’s Big Bang Unico has risen as one of the brand’s signature timepieces, powered by the brand’s very own calibre HUB1242 movement. The luxury watchmaker has now revamped the structure to present a better and all new Unico movement: the new Big Bang comes in a 42 mm case and runs on the new (and especially crafted for this edition) calibre HUB1280. But it still takes on the styling and robustness that made its predecessor a big hit: the column wheel is still visible from the dial, and the movement has a double clutch mechanism- both features characteristic of the Big Bang Unico.

Using a flatter self-winding system, it comes with a compact movement, along with several improvements, such as a wider view of the new HUB1280 operation through the dial. Plus, its new dimensions mean the watch is now unisex, along with different versions available in titanium, ceramic, and king gold finish, enclosed in satin-finished cases. As a versatile timepiece in your collection, the new Big Bang Unico is guaranteed to be a treat to own. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti

