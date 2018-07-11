Real Estate

7 Critical Errors Entrepreneurs Must Avoid if Dealing in Real Estate

Factors Why Real Estate Biz Fails
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Critical Errors Entrepreneurs Must Avoid if Dealing in Real Estate
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian real estate market is expected to touch US$180 billion by 2020. The housing sector is expected to contribute around 11 percent to India’s GDP by 2020. In the period FY2008-2020, the market size of this sector is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2 percent. Retail, hospitality and commercial real estate are also growing significantly, providing the much-needed infrastructure for India's growing needs.

Developers across the country are grappling with a massive unsold inventory of more than 7 lakh units being unsold in the top 7 cities alone.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, points out 7 critical points, which aspiring businessmen can avoid if they are looking for a future in real estate business.

The factors that result in failed real estate projects can be many, but if we study the recent stories of failure closely, we can isolate the seven most critical errors:

  • Ignoring the all-important location factor: Venturing into areas which are bereft of necessary support infrastructure with no immediate possibility of it getting deployed.
  • Following the herd: Starting projects in micro-locations which already have too much supply
  • Launching without adequate capitalization to complete projects: A serious drawback if one also lacks an established track record and therefore wields no clout with banks and other financial institutions
  • Excessive focus on land aggregation: Just because the land was cheap at some point - primarily to drive up the company’s valuation, with no focus on actual project execution.
  • Diversifying into non-core businesses: And diverting funds meant for real estate projects to these ventures. Diversification is a good thing if it starts from a strong base and is backed by the right intent – many of India’s largest players are well-diversified. However, if diversification merely equals diversion and nothing else, it will backfire
  • Failing to undertake micro-location research: Investing no effort in trying to understand the product typology which is in highest demand, and merely developing the same product mix that had previously succeeded
  • Failing to innovate: Trying to replicate a housing model that worked well previously, without checking how the competition is innovating and what customers expect now.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Nibedita Mohanta.

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Real Estate

The Flexible Space Leasing Market In India Saw An Investment Of $140 Million In 2019

Real Estate

How Visual AI Will Empower Real Estate Industry

Real Estate

Demand For Co-working Space Remains Strong Despite WeWork Episode: Report