How K-12 Learning Can Reshape The Education Industry

Emerging digital learning formats, including management systems; interactive games are sweeping the landscape of K-12 learning, improving learning experience and outcomes. Parents, teachers, and student fraternity are steering towards the online world in urban and semi-urban India.

With creativity and improvisation, these 3 Indian startups are transforming the K-12 learning space in India:

Byju’s Learning App

The journey started for Byju Raveendran’s after he tutored a few of his friends for preparing exams in 2003. Byju, who is the founder of Byju’s learning app, was launched in 2015, currently being run by Think and Pvt Ltd. Franchises should look for this old, but not famous innovation as its changing the game in ed-tech learning space. In future, K-12 franchises are believed to do great business, having operations like Byju’s app.

Eupheus Learning

Eupheus Learning is an ed-tech startup that provides hybrid solutions in Delhi-NCR region; It is helping a student to understand the concept in a much easier way, than available in textbooks and digital materials. The service is offered on a subscription basis, where the solutions can be bought in many ways. It is believed that the industry will witness many educational franchises, offering such kind of solutions to individuals.

Logic Roots

Founded by two IIT-Mumbai alumni, Logic Roots Pvt Ltd believes to make education interesting by presenting it in the form of interactive games. The Jaipur based company is transforming the educational material in the form of a game, both physically and digitally. With this new form of educating system, India is believed to see many educators coming up and providing such kind of education to the young guns of our country. Gunjan and Kunal believe that creative games boost the mathematical skills of school kids.

