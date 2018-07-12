Entrepreneur 2018, Day 2: Investors Onboard Set the Entrepreneurial Boat Sailing

July 12, 2018 5 min read

It doesn’t get better than this, people said by the end of Day 1 of the Entrepreneur Show 2018. But then, it was time for Day 2. A power-packed (or can we say money-packed?) day with top investors in the country coming together for panel discussions, entrepreneurs who have made it big sharing their story while others listened intently, also taking notes in the classroom of learning that was the show.

Gathered in the start-up expo zone, entrepreneurs shared ideas over cups of coffee setting a constant buzz in the air. Over laughs, they met new peers and caught up with old ones, reached out to global investors and of course, took selfies – summing up the purpose of the event – one to impart knowledge of entrepreneurship while also creating a platform for people to ideate and interact.

Let’s take you through Day 2 and relive the moments that stood out for all!

A Knowledge Series That Had No End

If you walked around the conference arena, you could spot India’s top investors seated casually along with start-ups as they spoke about all things entrepreneurship. It also led to investors from across the country get a moment to catch up and discuss what’s hot in the ecosystem.

The Growth Premium

The day started with a keynote from Sudhir Sethi, founder & chairman, IDG Ventures India Advisors. The man who has made some of the biggest investments in the country shared an investor’s perspective on exit strategies.

The Age of Lifestyle Innovation

Next up, investors and entrepreneurs in consumer business – Prasad Vanga, founder & CEO, Anthill Ventures, Gaurav Sachdeva, Managing Partner, JSW Ventures, Shree Bharambe, founder & CEO, Fingerlix and Arunabh Sinha, founder & CEO, UClean – got together for an engaging panel on lifestyle innovation and how consumer businesses of today are breaking the norms and are changing the traditional relationships between consumers and brands.

Building Scale-up Ecosystem – A General Partner Perspective

Talking about breaking barriers, the next session saw dignitaries talk about building and scaling up the ecosystem - how to stay alive on the quest of sustained innovation. The panel saw esteemed members like Rutvik Doshi, Partner, Inventus Advisory Services (India), Rajesh Raju, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel Partners, Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital and Tej Kapoor, Managing Director and Head, Fosun RZ India.

The Great Indian ‘Exits’ Conundrum

The next session made way for another interesting and much talked about topic in the start-up world – exits. From Mergers and Acquisitions to the rise of foreign acquirers in Indian businesses, we had got Dhanpal Jhaveri, Managing Partner, Everstone Capital, Sanjeev Krishan, Leaders, Deals and Private Equity, PwC India, Ashutosh Sharma, head- India investments, Naspers and Sanjay Kukreja, Managing Partner, Chrys Capital talking about all things investments.

Challenges and solutions for funding of MSMEs. Opportunities in sanitation and public services

From investments to funding, Naina Lal Kidwai, former country head of HSBC India, Chairman of the India Advisory Board of Advent International Private Equity and Author, our keynote speaker took to the stage and spoke about responsible innovation and how we can contribute to a green future.

Same Purpose, Different Approach

When you are talking about the future, how can one forget that it lies in the hands of the next gen? Very rightly so, our next gen panelists Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Rama Kirloskar, Managing Director, Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited and Nidhi Tanti, Vice President & Head – Business Review Committee and New Business Development, Suzlon Group joined our editor-in-chief Ritu Marya on stage to discuss how they are taking their legacy forward with innovation.

Culture for the Future | Corporate Connect | From Inception to Profitability

This was followed by a session by Gaurav Hinduja, co-founder & MD, Capital Float who spoke about the culture for the future of organizations.

We had two special guests who especially flew in to attend and speak at the Entrepreneur 2018 show. First, Nicko Widjaja, President Director and CEO, MDI Ventures, who came in from Indonesia to speak about the corporate connect and growing investments in Indonesia. Secondly, we had the valedictory session by Girish Ramdas the co-founder and CEO of Magzter who spoke about how to take a business from inception to profitability.

Apart from the sessions, the day also saw interesting roundtable sessions on drones and 3D printing.

The Winning Pitch

While the sessions went on, entrepreneurs also geared up for the much awaited pitch session. Top investors in the country gathered around the open pitch stage as entrepreneurs readied themselves to present their business idea – in just four minutes. The investors took their seats and got ready to grill the entrepreneurs. While questions were thrown one after the other to entrepreneurs, the audience gathered around to cheer their fellow entrepreneurs.

In two sessions, 15 start-ups put their best foot forward. The jury too had a tough time deciding the best ideas and finally concluded with three winners – Howdy Do, CurrencyKart and Bodhi AI.

The two-day session was definitely a hit amongst entrepreneurs and investors alike. With a closing note, Entrepreneur India editor-in-chief Ritu Marya closed the conference, promising the entrepreneurs in the audience that we will be back in 2019 for a bigger show along with the introduction of Entrepreneur Asia Pacific.