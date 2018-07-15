Tips for Mastering Body Language and Confidence

There are two things that can make or break you when it comes to achieving greatness: your body language and your confidence.

July 15, 2018 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



There are two things that can make or break you when it comes to achieving greatness: your body language and your confidence. If you don’t have confidence, you’ll never be able to put yourself out there in the world. You need the confidence to try, and it’s confidence that will help you get back up after your failures.

Once you have the confidence to get out there, your next obstacle is your first impression. Your body language tells someone a lot about you. Sometimes, it may not be what you intended it to say. Having proper posture, giving people a big smile and treating everyone like an old friend will go a long way.

These are really important lessons, which is why I wanted to bring you a mashup from Chen Lizra, Jordan Harbinger and Vanessa Van Edwards. I’ve received such an overwhelming response on the past mashups I wanted to bring you another one.

Learn how you can master your body language and improve your confidence, on Episode 662.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.