The Executive Selection: Rossano Ferretti Dubai

July 14, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of times I have written about beauty entrepreneurs, and even then, we mainly talked about business plans, funding rounds, or marketing strategies. These monthly beauty reviews, however, have taken me out of my comfort zone, both on paper and in real life. The reason is that, on ordinary days, my skincare routine is pretty basic, and my makeup is hardly visible. But, on those other days when we attend various high-profile gatherings and glamorous events, all of that changes, with my hair paying the highest price. Yes, like many other women, I treat it with ample heat styling, which leads to it being weaker and with dry, brittle strands that flake and break off.

Having recently grown my hair out, I was happy to keep the length, but I wanted to bring it back to a healthy form. Therefore, I booked a haircut appointment at the Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa in Dubai’s Jumeirah neighborhood. The renowned Italian hairstylist is responsible for one of the most distinctive haircutting techniques to date, The Method, which he developed together with his sister, Lorenza, more than two decades ago. The Method brings out the natural beauty of each client’s hair by taking into consideration its texture and fall to produce a bespoke haircut for each and every client. It delivers the so-called “Invisible Cut,” meaning that the hairstylist takes off between 12% to 18% less of your hair than a traditional haircut, and cuts it in a way that allows it to fall with natural movement.

Located on Jumeirah Beach Road, Ferretti’s first salon in the UAE (there is one in Abu Dhabi as well) was clean, modern, and flooded with natural light, and I was welcomed by one of the brand’s Method Directors, Christina Preinstorfer. She gave me an in-depth consultation not only about the style I wanted for my hair, but also about my typical maintenance. Then, she performed the well-known “Invisible Cut,” and soon enough my hair looked healthy, shiny, and strong again. And if you think that your summer plans will prevent you from making an appointment at Rossano Ferretti salons in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, know that the brand has over 20 hair spas located around the world.

Related: Treat Yourself: Linda Meredith At The Spa At Palazzo Versace Dubai