Here Is the Best Time to Ask for a Promotion

It's not when you think.
Thinking about asking for a promotion?

Visier, a people analytics solution provider, set out to find the best time to ask for a career  upgrade. Based on their aggregated database of 3.5 million employees from roughly eighty U.S.-based companies, Visier discovered the ideal times, and circumstances, to receive a promotion.

If you’re waiting for cooler weather to ask for a promotion, think again. The research showed summer was the best season to ask for one. In fact, employees were least likely to get a promotion in the fall.

Visier found that the best time in your career to ask for a promotion is during the third year at your company. And company commitment doesn’t always equal promotion. People who have worked at a company for more than 15 years are the least likely to receive a promotion.

If you’re looking to retain your millennial talent, Visier found that millennial managers who had received a promotion within the past two years had a 3.1 percent lower resignation rate than the average.

And millenials, you’re in luck. The research showed that employees ages 25 to 30 received more promotions than any other age groups.

Geographically, Texas tops the list for the state with the most promotions. Its 13.6 percent promotion rate was significantly higher than that of New York, California and New Jersey.

