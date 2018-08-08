China

China Tops the List for Fastest Growing Cities

Large Chinese metro areas experienced an 88.1 per cent growth in employment while the rest of the country lost 11.5 per cent of its workers, the report said
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
China Tops the List for Fastest Growing Cities
Image credit: Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

One of the key drivers of a country’s economic growth are the big cities that create innovation hubs and generate a fair amount of national wealth.

According to a recent report by the Brookings Institution, an American research group, between 2014 and 2016, metro areas in China and emerging Asia-Pacific nations including countries like Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, experienced the fastest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita growth.

In the report, the regional perspective shows how large metro areas in China performed compared to the rest of their regions, which consist of mid-sized and smaller cities plus rural areas. This required a longer time horizon, that is, 2000 to 2016, to examine how the economic growth trajectories of large metro areas and the rest of their regions are diverging, converging, or holding steady.

China’s Steady Employment Growth

During the six-year period, the employment growth in large metro areas has been stronger in every region. In China, for instance, the pattern is particularly striking. Large Chinese metro areas experienced an 88.1 per cent growth in employment while the rest of the country lost 11.5 per cent of its workers, exemplifying the robust growth in the nation’s large metro areas and the significant workforce migration from rural areas and smaller towns to large metro areas.

Millennials need opportunities for profitable employment and this positive demographic growth could be advantageous for China's job market. In a 2016 LinkedIn report, Wang Di, vice-president of LinkedIn China, said young people in China have more opportunities to be promoted because of the rapid development of the economy and new industries over the past decade.

A Clear Winner

The report titled ‘Global Metro Monitor 2018’ finds that no country has more representation than China, where the 103 metro areas in this study continue to propel growth. To conclude this, the Metro Monitor analyses how GDP per capita and other measures of economic activity vary between cities and their surrounding areas in different regions of the world.

As per the report, within China, the 21 metro areas that landed in the top five of the distribution in terms of economic performance were located in the central industrial basin or the highly urbanized coastal regions.

Zunyi and Guiyang Driving Economy

Most large metro areas exceeded the country’s low employment growth (0.2 per cent) and 10 of these metro areas expanded employment at more than four percentage points faster than the country. Eight metro areas grew their GDP per capita by more than two percentage points above the country’s already high GDP per capita growth (6.3per cent).

Though not in the top quintile of performance, Zunyi and Guiyang of Southwest China's Guizhou province had the nation’s highest GDP per capita growth, 11.1 and 10.2 per cent, respectively. What worked in favour was the preferential status in China’s economic planning with large investments in infrastructure and industrial development.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

China

China Is Installing Spyware on Tourists' Phones

China

The Top 5 Companies to Work For in China

China

Five Facts Every Businessman Should Know About China