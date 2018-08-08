What Pulls Middle-aged Women Away From Stepping forward in Franchise Business?

August 8, 2018 3 min read

Pamela Barnes, CEO and President of Engender Health, states, “For all professionals, and especially young women, the world outside our comfort zone can be huge and scary. Until we are willing to put ourselves out there and take a risk, we will never able to achieve professional success and realize our potential.”

Yet women, who of the age group of 30-40, tend to fear taking risks in business and indirectly it reflects in the growth of the business and their self-esteem.

Here in the following points, we shall identify the problems, why middle-aged women fear to take risks and how they can overcome their fear:

Withdrawn Symptoms

Women, who start their business post-sabbatical, hire young people, who fall under the age group of 20-30. It is observed that women tend to have withdrawal symptoms and feel under confident while being surrounded by the youth.

To break the ice, women can start talking to them and instead of playing the boss always, can start building a healthy and light relationship. This will further enhance the work environment and also in understanding each others’ problem.

Societal Pressure

Society has made this notion that only men can do business well; this is ingrained in everyone’s mentality so deeply that when a woman tries to start her franchise business, it runs in her back of mind.

After a point, this pressure starts building up so much that it breaks the self-confidence of a person. So women need to motivate each other and push such societal barriers off the cliff.

Gender equality has made way for a lot of women to step forward in business and become successful. Women should work on self to set an example for the locality and her children and to do so, they need to work build their self-confidence and set their priorities first.

Too much at Stake

Women feel that taking small risks in business might cost her a lot, especially single mothers who have a family to take care while running the business. Hence, they fear to spend an extra penny on making any new changes or add innovations.

Adding a few innovations or investing in a few changes might not work always but keeping the business monotonous might make you lose customers, which is why a little risk is worth taking once in a while if you want to become a successful franchisee.

