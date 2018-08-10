3 Ways in Which You Could Give Back to Society As An Entrepreneur

August 10, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The “giving back to society” trend is the in-thing now; even among entrepreneurs having earlier held high-paying corporate jobs but now looking at offering solutions to mitigate at least one layer of societal issues. This is now independent of the corporate social responsibility which the corporate firms today undertake.

Now, if you are an entrepreneur and looking at giving back to society (for the first time), then the good news is that you need not have hardcore businesses; you could simply let your creative juices flow to do your bit for the society.

In this regard, Entrepreneur India attempts to look at three creative ways in which entrepreneurs could give back to society (even as a hobby):