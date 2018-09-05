How This Warby Parker and Casper Alum Ended up 'Accidentally' Raising a Seed Round

Away co-founder Steph Korey didn't see herself becoming an entrepreneur. Her luggage company just raised $50 million in Series C funding.

September 5, 2018 1 min read

On this episode of How Success Happens, we chat with Steph Korey, co-founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer luggage company Away.

Away recently raised $50 million in Series C funding, which is one of the largest rounds raised by a female-led company this year. But, Korey and co-founder Jen Rubio actually never intended to start a business. They were just trying to solve Rubio's suitcase woes.

In our chat, Korey discusses the different ways Away benchmarks success, from funding to growing a team to socially conscious partnerships.

Check out the full conversation below.