How This Warby Parker and Casper Alum Ended up 'Accidentally' Raising a Seed Round
On this episode of How Success Happens, we chat with Steph Korey, co-founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer luggage company Away.
Away recently raised $50 million in Series C funding, which is one of the largest rounds raised by a female-led company this year. But, Korey and co-founder Jen Rubio actually never intended to start a business. They were just trying to solve Rubio's suitcase woes.
In our chat, Korey discusses the different ways Away benchmarks success, from funding to growing a team to socially conscious partnerships.
Check out the full conversation below.