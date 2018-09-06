Here Are LinkedIn's Top 10 Startups of 2018

The companies have their hands in transportation, finance and ice cream.

September 6, 2018 2 min read

In a new ranking, careers site LinkedIn has identified the new companies it thinks are leading the way in terms of innovation in their given fields. The top 10 bring in businesses making an impact in a wide variety of industries.

Transportation

At the top of the list is Lyft, with the ride-sharing platform operating with a 35 percent stake of the ride-hailing market and expanding into electric scooters, with its first ones available to customers in Colorado this week, beating chief competitor Uber to the punch. But Lyft’s influence is also felt further down on the list. Number five is Bird, the scooter startup that is currently valued at more than $2 billion and was founded by Travis VanderZanden, who worked in executive roles for Lyft and Uber. The number nine pick, Aurora, is the maker of self-driving cars.

Food and beauty

Number two on the ranking is Halo Top, a 6-year-old ice cream company that this summer outsold established businesses including Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen-Daaz -- all with a staff that works remotely. Number eight is massively popular cosmetics brand Glossier.

Money

Rounding out the top three is Coinbase, a 6-year-old digital wallet and cryptocurrency exchange service. The shifting finance world is well-represented in the top 10, with investing platform Robinhood coming in at number six, followed by blockchain-based payments platform Ripple at number seven.

Technology

Number four is Noodle.ai, a platform that helps other companies make big business decisions with help from algorithms and machine-learning tools. At number 10 is Rubrik, a data protection company that helps other businesses store their most important information in the cloud.

